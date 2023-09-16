Woodside linebacker Jordy Pena only recorded one tackle on the night, but as it turned out, it was a game saver.

The Wildcats (3-1) regained “The Log” trophy for the first time since 2018 with a stunning 17-14 victory over rival Sequoia in the Redwood City Rumble, Friday night Bradley Field. The Ravens had a chance to win it on the final play of the game, but on first-and-goal from the Woodside 2-yard line with six seconds to play, Sequoia running back TJ Talisa was tackled just short of the goal line on a stop by Pena.

Woodside linebacker Jordy Pena, left, stops Sequoia running back TJ Talisa just short of the goal line on the game’s final play Friday night at Bradley Field.

