Woodside linebacker Jordy Pena only recorded one tackle on the night, but as it turned out, it was a game saver.
The Wildcats (3-1) regained “The Log” trophy for the first time since 2018 with a stunning 17-14 victory over rival Sequoia in the Redwood City Rumble, Friday night Bradley Field. The Ravens had a chance to win it on the final play of the game, but on first-and-goal from the Woodside 2-yard line with six seconds to play, Sequoia running back TJ Talisa was tackled just short of the goal line on a stop by Pena.
“It’s closer than I would have liked,” Woodside head coach Justin Andrews said, “but that’s the kind of game that we needed. We love that they finish like that — after they’re done.”
Pena rotated in for a few short-yardage situations throughout the night, but only saw regular reps on the game’s final drive. After the Wildcats took the lead with 5:55 left to play on a 23-yard scoring run by Oliver Lyssand, Sequoia took over at its own 26 and used 14 plays to march down the field.
A 14-yard pass from Brody McKenna (10-of-14 passing for 100 yards and a touchdown) to Luke Rowell moved the ball to the 10-yard line, but the Ravens, despite having two timeouts remaining, let the clock run as they set up for their next play. By the time Woodside was flagged for a neutral zone infraction prior to the ensuing snap, only 15 seconds remained.
“I should have pulled the trigger faster on it,” Sequoia head coach Rob Poulos said. “Give us one more shot because that would have given us the flexibility on a call there.”
With the ball at the 15, McKenna connected with Rowell (five catches for 50 yards) in the flat, and the senior receiver nearly snuck up the sideline, but was brought down at the 2. Sequoia called a timeout with six seconds remaining, setting the stage for the dramatic final play.
The Ravens (1-3) went to Talisa — a senior who doesn’t even list as a running back on their roster — a move necessitated by a glut of injuries. Top running back Luke Ulrich missed the game with a shoulder issue, and senior Logan Kern didn’t play the second half after getting knocked out with an injury after totaling 24 yards on six carries in the first half.
“We’ve been making a lot of moves we weren’t anticipating because injuries have been creeping up,” Poulos said.
Talisa ran for a team-high 43 yards on 10 carries, and had one go-ahead touchdown to his credit when he scored on a 1-yard ramble less than a minute into the fourth quarter to put the Ravens up 14-10. But the attempt to do it again on the game’s final play was met by the unlikely hero, Pena, who cut down the big senior with a leg wrap, forcing his knee to the turf just before he lunged across the goal line.
“I just saw the handoff ... I reacted quick, went downhill and got the tackle,” Pena said. “I just reacted, honestly. My mind was blank ... the noise canceled out and I just saw the ball, and just ran to it.”
Woodside’s offense was paced by another sturdy effort by junior running back Evan Usher, who totaled 20 carries for a game-high 163 yards and a touchdown.
Usher’s scoring run ignited an exciting second half of football, as the 6-2, 195-pound junior capped the opening drive of the half with a 45-yard scoring run to give the Wildcats a 10-7 lead. This after a war of attrition in the first half, one that saw Sequoia score on the game’s opening drive when McKenna connected with junior Jordan Crockett on an 8-yard scoring screen. Woodside closed the half with a 29-yard field goal by Gerardo Ibarra to cut into the Ravens’ lead 7-3.
But in the second half, the Wildcats mixed up their running game to perfection.
Taking over with 11:03 to play and having just fallen behind 14-10, Woodside used eight plays, all running plays, with only one going to Usher. It was a 1-yard pickup, but probably the most important yard of the drive, as the Wildcats went to their leading rusher on fourth-and-1 from the Sequoia 23. Usher blasted off tackle and did just enough to push the pack forward and pick up the first down.
“It’s pretty standard, one of our bread-and-butter plays,” Usher said. “So, I’ve run it a thousand times. I was ready to just power through anything. I knew they were going to be loading the box, so I knew I had to bring the heat.”
Sequoia disputed the spot of the ball though.
“I’d have to see it on film but it looked clearly short,” Poulos said. “I’ve seen one clip on our little replay system and it looks short.”
On the next play, the Wildcats struck pay dirt. Usher was used on a play-action decoy to pull the defense to the strong side, with Lyssand taking a sweep around the right side and breaking it off for a 23-yard touchdown.
“We knew they were going to commit to the run, so we just had to hit them with a little fake action reverse,” Usher said, “and we pulled that off. We got some good blocks around the outside ... and [Lyssand], he’s just so good at evading tacklers, and he did that super well.”
Sequoia’s final drive was set back by two penalties, including a 15-yard offensive pass interfence flag that not nullified a 6-yard pass to the Woodside 25, but backed up the Ravens to the 46.
Woodside last captured “The Log” in 2018 with a close 35-32 victory. Sequoia had won it four straight times, including a 53-0 thumping in 2021 and a 34-15 blowout in 2022.
