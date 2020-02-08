Recent struggles have hurt Woodside’s chances of winning a league title. But don’t count the Wildcats out just yet.
The Woodside lady kickers secured a spot in the Central Coast Section playoffs Thursday with a 2-0 victory over Burlingame. The win moves the Wildcats (7-2-1 PAL Bay, 12-3-1 overall, 22 points) into second place in the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division, past third-place Sequoia (20 points), and within striking distance of first-place Carlmont (25 points).
While the Wildcats trail Carlmont by 3 points in the standings, Woodside still has its fate in its own hands, having two more league games remaining, while Carlmont — with a bye this Tuesday — having just one game remaining. So, two Woodside wins in its final two matches against Aragon and Menlo-Atherton would clinch no worse than a co-championship.
“We’ve been in a little bit of a slump,” Woodside head coach Jose Navarrete said. “So we said, let’s just take it one game at a time and try to get a goal. … But our focus is still on winning this league. It’s going to be hard. Carlmont is an awful good team … but hopefully it will come down to the last game, which is fun for the PAL.”
The Wildcats entered play Thursday having dropped three straight in league play. What’s worse, all three were shutouts, including a 6-0 pummeling Jan. 28 at the hands of Carlmont.
So, Thursday’s two-goal output seemed like an explosion. Both scores came in the first half with senior Brynn McClymond getting the Wildcats on the board. Freshman Pilar Vanhuesden, playing in just her second varsity game, added a goal, the first of her varsity career, with an assist from sophomore Katie Ryan.
Junior forward Marlena Louis also saw action for the Wildcats. After playing the first three games of the season, Louis has seen sporadic playing time since returning from injury. The last time Woodside scored, in a 4-0 victory Jan. 23 over Terra Nova, Louis scored a goal, her first in Bay Division play this season.
“She was able to play half a game yesterday,” Navarrete said. “But her presence on the field really, really showed.”
Navarrete had 16 players available to him in the victory, making it the deepest roster Woodside has played with all season.
“We haven’t had that in a long, long time,” Navarrete said. “And that’s not an excuse. We’ve been outplayed at times and played poorly at times.”
Despite scoring her first varsity goal, Vanhuesden’s celebration was fairly understated. Not that Navarrete was surprised. He said the freshman, off the field, tends toward the shy side. In action, though, she has a bright future, he said.
“She’s a low-key kid,” Navarrete said. “She doesn’t speak a lot but she plays loudly.”
It was McClymond’s goal that got the Wildcats off the schneid though. It was the senior’s second in league play this year, her last one coming Jan. 16 in a 3-0 win over Menlo-Atherton.
“Brynn has been an unbelievably hard worker for us,” Navarrete said. “She hasn’t got a goal since the M-A game. So, she was due. But you can always rely on Brynn to give a maximum effort.”
