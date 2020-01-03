Eli Thornton, head coach for the Woodside boys’ basketball team, was worried about his team’s non-league home game with San Jose Thursday night.
The Wildcats had not played or practiced since a 73-56 win over Summit Shasta Dec. 21.
“We took a little bit of a break, which worried me,” said Thornton, adding he’s never taken that much time off during a season as a player or coach.
Thornton, however, got more comfortable as the Wildcats came out flying to start the game. They blitzed the Bulldogs in the opening quarter and cruised to a 70-55 for their eighth straight victory to start the season.
Woodside (8-0 overall) opened with a full-court press which ignited a 14-0 run to start the game. The Wildcats forced numerous turnovers and came up with five steals as they built a 23-4 lead after eight minutes and were never seriously threatened after that.
San Jose (3-6) settled down and played competitive basketball the rest of the way. If you throw out that first quarter, the Bulldogs actually outscored Woodside 49-47 over the final three periods. That initial deficit was just too much for San Jose to overcome.
Thornton expected the game to be a bit sloppy, but the overwhelming start helped paper over some inconsistency that plagued the Wildcats the rest of the way.
“We definitely came out strong. I just wanted them to get a feel for the game (after nearly two weeks off),” Thornton said. “The second quarter, I saw some of the effects of not practicing.”
The game was a free-wheeling affair from the opening tip, which played right into the hands of Woodside sophomore guard Isaiah Minor, who at 6-2, showed he can score at the rim and from the perimeter as well. He tied for game-high scoring honors with 18 — joined by San Jose’s Nestor Penaloza — and displayed his abundant, if raw, game. He and teammate Dylan Barnwell, who finished with 10 points, took turns finishing at the rim to start the game as the Wildcats scored their first three buckets on fastbreak layups.
But it was back-to-back baskets in the over the final three minutes that caused those in attendance to sit up and take notice as he hammered home a pair of dunks off of steals.
In the third quarter, he showed his range as he knocked down two of the Wildcats’ five 3-pointers in the period.
“He has gifts,” Thornton said of Minor. “Fundamentally, there are some things that we have to tighten up. He’s definitely one of the most talented kids I’ve coached. He hasn’t reached his ceiling.”
Minor’s first flush was the last of a 14-0 run and his second dip started a 9-0 run to end the period, with junior point guard Timmy Yee, entering his third season as a varsity player, scoring a pair of layups over the final 1:17 on his way to 13 points.
“He played a lot of point guard last year,” Thornton said. “He’s like the extension of the coach (on the floor). The way he plays and his (basketball) IQ has really helped us.”
Leading 23-4 after one quarter, Thornton called off the full-court pressure and the game was a lot more even, with Woodside outscoring the Bulldogs only 10-7 in the second quarter to lead by 20 at halftime, 33-13.
In the third quarter, the Wildcats found the range from downtown. After connecting on just 1 of 9 3-points shots in the first half, Woodside knocked down 5 of 7 in the third quarter alone. In addition to Minor, Yee also knocked down a pair of 3s and Danny Salinger-Brown punctuated a 25-point quarter with a 3 at the buzzer as the Wildcats led 58-32 after three period.
San Jose outscored Woodside’s second unit in the fourth quarter, 23-12, as Penaloza scored 12 of his 18 points over the final eight minutes.
The Wildcats’ 8-0 start is a far cry from last year’s 5-19 campaign, Thornton’s first season with the team. But he has a number of players back from this season from last year’s squad and he believes the tribulations they went through last season will only help this year.
“Last year … was rough,” Thornton said. “But that core came back. That core group is key for us. I feel they learned a lot.”
The Wildcats have one more game Saturday against University Prep Academy-San Jose before opening Peninsula Athletic League South Division play against Burlingame next Wednesday. And after going winless in league play last year, Thornton knows his team will taste some adversity sooner rather than later.
“Everything is good when you win. But adversity is going to hit us,” Thornton said. “Next week is going to be our biggest challenge of the season.”
