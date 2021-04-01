Minutes before the softball season opener for the Woodside Wildcats, disaster struck.
Woodside’s scheduled opening-day pitcher Lilli Magana sprained her ankle as she was completing her pregame warmup. As a result, the red alert went off and sophomore Brooke Faure’s name was called to take the ball. Faure not only had to take over for Magana in the circle but assumed the leadoff spot in the lineup for her fellow sophomore as well.
The last-minute personnel shakeup went seamlessly, though, as Faure and the Wildcats (1-0) opened the season with a ferocious 16-1 mercy-rule victory Wednesday at home over Notre Dame-Belmont (0-1).
“I can’t stress how incredible of a job she did today,” Woodside head coach Alexa Daines said. “She wasn’t supposed to start today. … So, she was going to play second (base) to: ‘It’s all you, kid!’”
Faure retired the side in order in the top of the first and then promptly smashed a leadoff single back through the middle to start the bottom of the frame. This opened the door for an explosive performance that saw Woodside score three runs in the first, three more in the second, and send 15 batters to the plate in the bottom of the fourth, scoring 10 times to invoke the mercy rule with a walk-off single by Amanda Chow.
Woodside’s No. 2-4 batters — Isabella Fex, Emma Kinder and Megan Barstad — each reached base four times in the game. Kinder and Barstad had two hits apiece. Kinder said the recipe for the Wildcats’ big afternoon was their offense keeping their approaches simple.
“We knew we had to be patient and swing at strikes and hit the ball where it’s pitched,” Kinder said.
Kinder had a hand in the carousel that is the second base position for the Wildcats.
The junior spent the past two seasons starting at second base but shifted to the left side of the bag to play shortstop this year. This opened the door for Faure to take over the starting job at second, where she was originally penciled in to play Wednesday. When Magana got injured and Faure moved into the circle, freshman Noelle Thall was thrust into the starting role in her first varsity game.
Thall and freshman right fielder Savannah Truby were both making their first varsity starts. Daines said the entire team, regardless of experience, had the opening-day butterflies, but commended the way her team responded.
“They had some jitters, like any player would,” Daines said. “But I think they definitely took advantage of opportunities as they came. Notre Dame, I commend them, it’s hard when you don’t have strong pitching, but you make the best of what you can and still stay as competitive as you can. So, I think our girls did a good job.”
NDB had its chances to put up some runs, but just couldn’t produce the clutch hits.
In the second, the Tigers loaded the bases with no outs, courtesy of three straight singles from Katie Johnson, Sophia Dinelli and Abby Earnshaw. Faure buckled down, though, and didn’t allow another ball out of the infield, stranding the bases loaded by striking out two and forcing a popup back to the pitcher.
In the fourth inning, Earanshaw and Olivia Semien opened the frame with back-to-back singles, but were stranded at second and third when, again, Faure didn’t allow another ball out of the infield.
“I think we do have a lot of good hitters and I think we will get there as the season goes on,” Earnshaw said. “I do think we need to work on it as we go — like, live pitching and reading strikes — we can get there where we can get base hits consistently.”
NDB head coach Kelly McDonald is looking forward to her first full year coaching her alma mater. She debuted as the Tigers’ head coach last year — recording her first win with the program March 4, 2020 against El Camino — before the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NDB has just two seniors on roster, and the only two club players — who play for McDonald’s team with the West Bay Warriors — are Alexa Couto and Malaina Alifano. They are the only two players who have seen game action in the past year.
“The rest of them picked up a bat three weeks ago, so … that’s the part of the game,” McDonald said of her team’s lack of clutch hitting Wednesday. “If it was that easy, everyone would play it.”
Barstad was clutch out of the cleanup spot for Woodside. She flipped an RBI single into right field in the first inning. Then in the fourth, she stepped up with the bases loaded and clubbed a three-run double to right-center.
Daines raved about her No. 3-4 hitters, Kinder and Barstad.
“They have come along and are just incredible athletes, and they have just gotten better,” Daines said. “You can just see the progress of them getting better year after year. … It’s unfortunate, they were on pace for a great season last year and, so far, just picking up where they left off.”
