The mantra of Woodside head coach Darrell Ringman was fundamental — control the final third.
While Ringman’s Wildcats did just that in a 3-0 victory Wednesday at El Camino, they didn’t need to in order to break a scoreless tie at the start of the second half. Woodside maintained plenty of pressure on El Camino’s back rank in the first half, but it was a long fade at an empty net from 40 yards out by senior midfielder Ryan Barron Guiterrez that got the Wildcats on the board in the 41st minute.
“Hey, every one that goes between the posts and under the crossbar and behind the goal line, they all count for 1,” Ringman said. “I don’t care how they’re scored.”
Woodside (3-0 PAL Ocean Division, 4-0-1 overall) controlled the pitch from wire to wire, though, maintaining an unbeaten overall record for the season.
The Wildcats did eventually rule the final third of the field, doubling up in the 62nd minute when senior Dylan Bernard scored on a touch after gathering a rebound off a clutch save by El Camino goalkeeper Josh Mathiesen. Then in the 75th minute, Woodside junior Diego Ruiz drew a foul well inside the penalty area and converted the penalty kick to follow.
Indeed, Ringman’s strategy came to fruition, in a case of cleaning up their mistakes in order to clean up on the scoreboard.
“Less mistakes, because at first we started with a lot of long balls,” Guiterrez said of Woodside executing the strategy after his initial long goal. “Obviously, one worked on that first one. But we were closer on their half. So, I think as we got close to the end, we made less mistakes.”
Guiterrez’s goal was fun to watch, though, much in part to his up-field vision. Mathiesen had gotten drawn out of the box frequently in the first half. So, when he overcommitted to start the second, all Guiterrez had to do was recognize the empty net and execute.
“I was getting wide and then I saw defenders getting ready to slide me the ball,” Guiterrez said. “I was looking forward with the ball and saw the goalie coming towards me, so I just chipped him.”
Mathiesen played an excellent match, nonetheless. His dramatic save in the 32nd minute on a close-range shot by Woodside junior Yannick Odenwald preserved the shutout going into halftime. It was a tough shot for Odenwald as he had to change direction at a tight angle off the left post, with El Camino defender Gonzalo Ascencio breathing down his neck.
“I got pushed (by Ascencio),” Odenwald said. “It was clean, but I tried to do it with my left, and I’m not a lefty.”
But his left-footed attempt was still online with plenty of sock behind it. Mathiesen simply rose to the occasion with Odenwald bearing down on him and slapped the attempt wide of the post.
“He had some ridiculous saves,” Odenwald said. “I don’t know how he was doing it. It seemed like … he was pretty athletic.”
But Mathiesen wound up being the busiest player on the field in the second half. Not that the senior isn’t accustomed to being busy. With soccer and baseball being played concurrently this spring as a cause of pandemic closures in the winter, Mathiesen is alternating practice days with both varsity teams for El Camino.
“As a senior though, not being able to play for a year, I’m really happy,” Mathiesen said. “That’s all I can say. I’m just really happy to be out here.”
And with El Camino (2-1, 2-1) playing without its leading scorer Wednesday, as junior Robert Mitchel was sidelined due to injury, Mathiesen stepped up to keep the Colts in the match, according to head coach Ken Anderson.
“He kept us in the game,” Anderson said. “He made that one great save when he was on the ground. He had to come off his line a lot to play some balls that were sent in between our defense and him, and did a good job putting the ball back into play for us to start the attack.”
Woodside countered with plenty of athleticism though. In the 18th minute, senior forward David Ruiz produced his team’s first best chance on a runner up the left side. As Ruiz turned the corner, he steered into a defender’s attempt at a sliding tackle and adeptly hurdled it to keep driving, ultimately finding sophomore Adam Yusuf with a cross to the opposite post, a pass Yusuf just missed connecting with, instead slicing it off to the right.
In the 56th minute, Woodside showed some brawn as well, when midfielder Alexis Cardenas wrestled control out of a contentious 1 v 1, then started a quick sequence for the Wildcats setting up a perimeter in the final third. Junior midfielder Diego Ruiz soon sent a pass into the heart of the penalty area, just outside the keeper’s box, for Odenwald, who peppered a shot while yet again bearing down on Mathiesen, but the senior goalkeeper again denied the attempt with a splendid two-handed deflection.
“I think today was the first day we saw a little adversity,” Ringman said, “in the first half, with the wind in our face, and an opponent that was giving us a little trouble. But, yeah, I think the (undefeated) record is reflective of how organized they are, how mature they are. I was complimenting them before the game started today that they listened to my corrective instructions, and how they actually apply it. And I think we’re a better team for that.”
Ringman said the Central Coast Section was to make the final decision Monday night on whether or not to schedule a postseason for the current 2020-21 season. The decision by CCS was not available by press time.
