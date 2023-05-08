Audrey Chung, a sophomore from Woodside, swept the 50- and 100-meter freestyle races at the Central Coast Section championships at Hollister High School Saturday to claim the title of “fastest female” in the section.
Chung was the fastest qualifier in the 50 free and she lived up to that seeding in the final. After posting a qualifying time of 23.70, Chung blasted to 23.40 in the finals, earning all-American consideration in the process. She held off Homestead’s Eugenie Lanilis, who finished second with a time of 23.52.
Chung then put up a dominating performance in the 100 free. The second-fastest qualifier with a 51.42, Chung shaved more than a second off that in the final, touching the wall in another all-American consideration time of 50.52, easily out-distancing Lanilis for the second time on the day.
San Mateo senior Parker Del Balso was seventh with a time of 52.29.
Del Balso, however, defended her title in the 100 backstroke. She was the heavy favorite after her qualifying time of 55.71 was nearly a second faster than Castilleja freshman Addison Finn, who had a qualifying time of 56.49.
While Finn improved significantly in the finals, putting in a time of 55.61, she was still nearly three-tens of a second behind Del Balso, who won with a time of 55.33 to earn all-American consideration. Del Balso also posted a fifth-place finish in the 200 free.
Sacred Heart Prep senior Audrey J-Cheng cntinues to add to her swimming legacy as she captured the 100 breast title. After a qualifying time of 1:02.52, she blew away the field in the final. Her time of 1:01.31 was nearly two seconds better than runner-up Ashley Hong of Harker, who had a time of 1:03.10.
J-Cheng also finished third in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:02.97 and was part of the 200 medley and 400 free relay teams, which had finishes of sixth and seventh, respectively.
County girls also had a strong showing in the most grueling event on the docket, with three swimmers finishing in the top-six in the 500 free. Menlo-Atherton freshman Hailey Preuss took second, just missing on a sub-5 minute swim, finishing with a 5:00.53. Carlmont junior Kelsey Leung was fifth with a time of 5:07.52, while SHP’s Margaret Brandin coming in sixth with a time of 5:08.82.
On the boys’ side, Chung wasn’t the only Woodside swimmer to come away with a CCS title. Freshman Seth Collet announced his presence with a win in the 100 back, an event in which San Mateo County swimmers excelled.
Collet and Crystal senior Bennett Lacerte shared the fastest qualifying time with both swimming 49.97. In the finals, however, Collet held off Lacerte, 49.31 to 49.49. Aragon junior Gabriel Anagnoson finished fourth in a time of 50.41 and El Camino junior gave the county a fourth, top-eight finish, taking seventh in a time of 51.74.
Collet also had a seventh-place finish in the 200 free.
Anagnoson had a solid showing all day as he helped lead the Dons to a 10th-place team finish. He was part of the fourth-place 200 medley relay team and also finished sixth in the 200 IM.
Sacred Heart Prep’s Cole Ballard had a strong showing, finishing with four, top-five finishes. His best showing came in the 200 free, where his time of 1:39.20 was a little over three-tenths of a second behind winner Andy Cui of Gunn. Ballard also finished fourth in the 100 free with a time of 46.47 before adding a pair of fourth-place finishes as part of the 200 and 400 free relay teams.
The Gators would finish third in the team standings with Palo Alto winning the team title.
On the girls’ side, St. Ignatius captured the team championship, while Carlmont was the top San Mateo County finisher, taking sixth. Woodside was eighth and SHP 10th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.