For the second time in three years, the Woodside Wildcats have forfeited a varsity football game.
Woodside faculty made the decision Monday to forfeit Friday night’s game against Burlingame. The reason that was expressed to Burlingame head coach John Philipopoulos was due to the number of players available on the active roster.
“We could have cobbled together 16 or 17 players,” Woodside head coach Justin Andrews said. “But a lot of those position groups wouldn’t have matched up. … We could have put some guys there, but it would have just led to more injuries, to tell you the truth.”
The symptoms started showing for Woodside last week when an early stoppage was called per Andrews’ request in the team’s game at Seaside. The Wildcats were trailing 28-0 at the end of three quarters. The teams never played the fourth quarter due to the early stoppage.
Woodside last forfeited a game Nov. 10, 2017, that year’s regular-season finale against South City. The Wildcats benefitted from a forfeit last year in Week 3, went Gunn-Palo Alto forfeited to give Woodside its third straight win to start the 2018 campaign. The Wildcats won again two weeks later, this time on the field, 45-33 over Jefferson. Since then Woodside has lost 10 straight games, including the first five to start 2019.
“I don’t see us having to forfeit more games,” Andrews said. “A lot of those (players) that have been out are looking much better and are on their way back. Our total roster, we’ve had a lot more players than we’ve had, but this year the injuries have been tough.”
The Wildcats have several seniors out for the year. Lineman Will Holthaus was lost to shoulder surgery prior to the start of the year. Cornerback Avery Dohrmann is out for the year with a knee injury. Defensive back Tommy Williams broke his wrist in Week 2, though Andrews said he is hoping to get him back at some point. And junior running back Zack Scher also was lost for the year in Week 2 with a shoulder injury.
“Every week, we get two guys back and then we lose four more,” Andrews said.
Philipopoulos said this is the first time Burlingame has won via forfeit in his 18 years as the team’s head coach.
Andrews communicated with Philipopoulos Sunday night about the possibility of a forfeit. Monday the game was officially forfeited. Burlingame went through its Monday practice before Philipopoulos informed his players.
“We kind of waited because we prepped all weekend as a coaching staff, as we always do, even though we knew this was looming … we didn’t want to tell them till we knew for sure,” Philipopoulos said.
“They were disappointed,” he said. “For us, I understand their situation, but for us, we won’t have played one game. And it’s always fun to go out and compete on Friday nights … but obviously the health and safety of the players is the priority. So, we understand. And now we’ve got our eyes set on our league opener next week.”
Woodside has a bye week next week. Andrews said he had initially hoped to play the Burlingame game, then use the bye week to get well.
Now, he said, the team is looking at it as a double bye week.
“They understand where we’re at right now considering how the last game went,” Andrews said. “We couldn’t even finish the game. … It looked like, no matter what, if we tried to play this game, we’d be way worse off than otherwise.”
When asked if Woodside is in jeopardy of forfeiting any more games this season, Andrews answered quickly and sternly.
“Absolutely not,” Andrews said.
