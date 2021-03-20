The first football game of a new season is never easy. Players line up in the wrong spot, the correct personnel isn’t on the field and penalties are usually frequent.
All of that was on display when Woodside traveled to South City to take on the Warriors Friday night. While both teams had their share of struggles, the Wildcats proved to be much further along in their development than the Warriors as Woodside waltz to a 40-0 win over South City.
“We came out and had a lot of fun,” said Woodside head coach Justin Andrews. “It was a long time coming. Everything we’ve had to persevere through. It feels great.”
Woodside certainly had fun because a lot of Wildcats factored into the win. Eight players carried the ball and four receivers had catches from two different quarterbacks.
The two signal callers — Ben Shepard and Thomas Ashworth — combined to complete 5 of 7 passes for 109 yards and three touchdowns. Shepard hooked up with Oliver Franco for a 15-yard strike for the first score of the season. Shepard later found Ian Gould for a 24-yard score.
Ashworth hit Rhett Pedrin for a 30-yard touchdown pass that put the Wildcats up 20-0 late in the first quarter.
Kyle Knudson paced the Wildcats’ ground attack, finishing with 54 yards and a 25-yard touchdown run on nine carries. Franco had one carry for 53 yards, but that run ended in a fumble near the goal line that was recovered by South City in the end zone for a touchback.
Woodside finished with a pedestrian 221 yards of offense, but it was more than enough to notch the win.
“We don’t have a lot depth,” Andrews said. “But we have a lot of guys we feel comfortable running our stuff.”
That “stuff” is a modification of the single wing — modified to look what most would call today “the wildcat.” But unlike the simple direct snap to the lone man in the backfield, Woodside lined up two backs near each other, with one of them taking the direct snap.
“Last year was the first year putting [this offense] together,” Andrews said. “It’s an offense that gets everyone involved.”
The Wildcats offense got off to a bit of a rocky start. They fumbled the snap on their first play and later on their opening drive fumbled the ball, but recovered it to keep the drive alive.
South City was getting some pressure on Shepard, but on fourth-and-10 from the Warriors’ 15-yard line, Shepard threaded the needle between two South City defenders to find Franco on a slant for a 15-yard touchdown to put the Wildcats up 6-0.
It appeared South City answered back when Christopher Garcia Magalion took the ensuing kickoff and weaved his way to an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.
But it was nullified on a block in the back at the Woodside 20-yard line. The Warriors, starting at the Wildcats’ 30, proceeded to move backward and just to put an exclamation point on the drive, South City’s punt attempt was blocked by Ben Giovannetti.
Woodside immediately took advantage with Zachary Scher taking a handoff on a counter sweep and with Emanuel Aguilera sealing the edge with a pancake block, Scher went into the end zone untouched for a 25-yard touchdown. Knudson 2-point run gave Woodside a 14-0 lead with 3:09 left in the opening quarter.
The Wildcats needed only one play to find pay dirt again on their next possession following a South City punt. This time, it was Ashworth and Pedrin on the 30-yard hookup for a 20-0 lead.
After the Warriors turned the ball over downs at their own 35, the Wildcats capped a seven-play drive with a Scher 2-yard touchdown run to go up 28-0. Shepard and Gould connected on the next Woodside drive to put the Wildcats up 34-0 at halftime.
Knudson capped the scoring on the night on a 15-yard scoring run for a 40-0 lead with 3:23 left in the third quarter.
While the Woodside offense didn’t have a lot of problems with the South City defense, the Warriors could not muster much against the Wildcats. Woodside held South City to just 64 yards of offense — and only 7 yards in the second half.
Elijah Avegalio did show some flashes of brilliance, however. He led the team with 46 yards on 14 carries, but he made the play of the night on defense as he chased down Woodside’s Franco and stripped the ball at the 5-yard line.
“We learned a lot about out team in battle,” said South City head coach Dion Evans. “They will have to mature.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.