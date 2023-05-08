Woodside diver Sophia Wells dropped a “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” line after last Thursday’s Central Coast Section diving championships.
Because of a mechanical malfunction with the swimming pool at the Santa Clara International Swim Center, the venue couldn’t host the CCS swimming championships, which were moved to Hollister High School. But the diving competition remained at Santa Clara International.
“The swimming pool is broken but the diving board is just right,” Wells said.
It was an appropriate reference as Wells reached the podium with a third-place finish. The top four placers advance to the CIF Swimming and Diving Championships, with the diving competition to be held Thursday at Clovis West High School.
Wells reached the podium with a total score of 462.75. Prospect’s Joey Lee took first place with 482.40; Sobrato’s Katherine Lim took second with 481.95; and Leland’s Fiora Baratahani took fourth with 450.30.
“I was pretty proud of how I dove,” Wells said. “I dove a very consistent meet which was definitely why I did so well in the place-sitting. ... There are a lot of good divers who were there. So it was definitely a big accomplishment.”
Of her 11 dives, Wells started the day with a banger. The back dive pike earned Wells her only scores of 8 and 8.5 of the day, and gave her a total of 23.00.
It would stand as her best scoring dive of the day. This came as something of a surprise to Wells, who generally stacks her best dives toward the back of her program.
“Normally I do, but this one surprised me,” Wells said. “My back dives and reverses, I dove particularly well today.
“Of course it feels nice, but it doesn’t change anything of my mental routine,” she said. “I still focus on one dive at a time. Always moving forward.”
Wells was inspired to maintain her focus due to the fear factor of her second dive, a reverse 1 1/2 pike, a discipline she is still getting comfortable with.
“And it’s a relatively new dive for me,” Wells said. “I learned it this year ... so to have that maybe one of my highest scoring dives, I was very proud of myself for that.”
The dive scored well, earning her one individual score of 7.5 and totaling 19.50. She’d go on to score 20 or better on seven of her dives on the day.
Wells said she had a good feeling about her overall score prior to her last dive, but that she doesn’t bother with tabulating her scores during a meet. Wells stays disciplined to her routine of performing a dive then heading straight to the hot tub to cool down and recalibrate. That it was a chilly day only helped her keep to this routine as she wanted to stay in the water, and stay in the zone.
Wells’ final dive of the day, a back 1 1/2 half, scored her 7s and 7.5s across the board for a total of 21.00. Still, there was drama surrounding the announcement of the top 10 placers. Even when the announcer got to the top four to announce the state-finals cut, Wells said she wasn’t certain she’d hear her name.
Last year, Wells missed the state cut by plenty, taking ninth place overall. This year was a different story.
“I was so excited,” Wells said. “This is going to be my first time going to states. It’s just been an incredible season and this is such a great way to finish it. … Going to states with these amazing four girls … I’m just really excited.”
Wells was one of four divers from the Peninsula Athletic League to compete in the field of 16 divers. San Mateo’s Lilla Kuziemko placed 11th, Carlmont’s Camille Ching placed 13th and Menlo-Atherton’s Ava Jannink placed 15th. Crystal Springs’ Audrey Carris placed ninth.
