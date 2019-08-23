A group of strong women are set to hit one of the biggest amateur boxing stages when they meet at “Beautiful Brawlers No. 9” Aug. 31 at the DoubleTree Hotel Brisbane.
“Beautiful Brawlers” is a concept developed and promoted by Pacifica’s Blanca Gutierrez, a former professional and now owner of BabyFace Boxing Gym in Pacifica. She has continued to champion women’s boxing by producing these women-only cards.
“When everyone gave up on women in boxing, I threw all these shows because I never gave up and knew we could do something big,” Gutierrez said.
Gutierrez will also be one of 12 women inducted into the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame during a ceremony Friday, Aug. 30, also at the DoubleTree. She will be joined by the likes of Carina Moreno and Martha Salazar, former WBC flyweight and heavyweight champions, respectively; Wendy Rodriguez, Bridget Riley, Lisa Holewyne, Terri Cruz and Missy Fiorentino — who are all current or former world champs.
The 12-member class is the largest since the organization started six years ago.
The IWBHOF event has an itinerary that includes meet-and-greets, dinner and guest speakers. One of the guest speakers for the event is Christy Martin-Salters who will be honored with the 2019 IWBHF Lifetime Achievement Award.
Martin was one of the first female boxers to take the sport mainstream, appearing on the undercards of some of the best fighters in the world, including Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield. Martin went on to win the light middleweight world title.
She has been awarded “Most Successful and Prominent Female Boxer in the United States” and has been actively involved in promoting women's boxing.
Jill Diamond will also be speaking. She is the International Secretary of the World Boxing Council and international chair of WBC Cares. She is the first woman to sit on the Executive Board of the North American Boxing Federation.
The next day, the Beautiful Brawlers will take the ring, which features boxers from around the country, including Hawaii and Las Vegas. Eighty fights are scheduled throughout the day which makes it one of the best showcases for female amateur boxing in the world. Junior, youth, elite world gold medalists and national champions are on the card.
Three Bay Area athletes will be competing on the card: Alexis Gomez and Mariana Gonzalez, who both train out of Gladiators Gym in Redwood City, and Lupe Gutierrez of Sacramento. They all have also qualified for the Olympic trials in December.
“With the Olympics coming in 2020, this will be the biggest year for our show,” Gutierrez said.
The Brawlers are made up of women that are ex-police officers, truck drivers, teachers and young student-athletes who come to the ring for the love of the game. The youngest brawlers are nine- and 10-years-old and there are about 10 fights on the card in that age range for the event.
“I don’t even know how to explain it…it's something that our brothers won’t do because it passed through our blood and we are the ones that are holding the torch,” Gutierrez said. Beautiful Brawlers “is all about the girls and for the girls… We continue to raise the bar and we build champions.”
For more information on the IWBHOF ceremony or the Beautiful Brawlers card, go to http://womenboxing.com/NEWS2019/news062819iwbhf-latest-news.htm.
Sports editor Nathan Mollat contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.