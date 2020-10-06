There is no way to write this and not come off a sexist, but there really is no other way to put this. I watched a bit of the Seattle Storm-Las Vegas Aces WNBA Finals Saturday and came to this conclusion: these teams are good.
It should come as no surprise. They’re the last two teams standing and they’re playing for a championship. Bad teams don’t do that. In the time I was watching, Vegas had connected on 7 of 10 from behind the 3-point arc — this was before Seattle guard Sue Bird and post Breanna Stewart took over.
Bird deserves recognition as among the basketball greats — male or female. At 40 years old, she has never lost in a championship game or series. She’s won four Olympic gold medals, four world championships, two NCAA national titles while at University of Connecticut and is a win away from being a four-time WNBA champion.
Stewart followed in Bird’s footsteps at UConn and is building quite the impressive resume herself.
The thing that was most noticeable about the women’s game is the simple fact that there is space on the court. Unlike the men’s game where the court looks too small to accommodate 10 guys all pushing 6-4 or taller, the women’s game has actual discernible differences — guards are guard sized, post players are post-player sized. I was amazed watching these WNBA players finding space in the key to actually make acrobatic drives to the rim, followed by tricky little finger rolls or lobs high off the glass.
Honestly, I don’t watch a lot of WNBA, but I do watch a lot of girls’ high school basketball. There is no big difference between the boys’ and girls’ basketball games — the boys may be a little bit faster, but the games are relatively the same.
So why don’t I watch much of women’s basketball? Maybe it’s because there is no Bay Area women’s team. As I have come to find out, I’m not necessarily a fan of pro football et al. I’m a fan of teams in my local market. No pro team in a given sports? I’m probably not watching. But if you’re a fan of basketball, in general, you should check out the WNBA Finals. But hurry — Seattle is one win away from winning the title. The Aces and Storm take the court for Game 3 at 4 p.m. Tuesday, with the Storm holding a 2-0 lead in the best-of-5 series.
***
It’s been a few weeks since the latest shakeup at 95.7 The Game sports-talk radio group. When Joe Fortenbaugh left station at the end of July, I said I’d update you when the coming lineup change went into effect.
Well, that happened last Friday. The station announced more major movements among their 11 on-air hosts. One of the biggest changes are Lorenzo Neal, a former NFL fullback who had been part of the morning show for several years, was the odd man out at the station — although management will keep him on as an “NFL insider.”
The other big news is the return of Kate Scott to the Bay Area airwaves. Scott made a name for herself as “anchor” at KNBR, a fancy title for the sports update-traffic person. Originally a peripheral part of the show, her banter allowed her a bigger presence than what her job entailed. So much so that she parlayed that into a role with the Pac-12 Network, where she worked as a play-by-play person and studio host, among other things.
But with the Pac-12 not having any sports to talk about, and the fact the Pac-12 and Pac-12 Network are basically a joke around college sports right now, she is returning to the mornings and will be part of the new “Morning Roast” show, along with another newcomer, Joe “The Butcher Boy” Shasky and Bonta Hill, who is moving from the mid-morning slot to the drive-time team.
Shasky has made a tremendous leap in a short amount of time. Originally a caller to Bay Area sports-talk radio shows, the San Francisco native turned that — and his podcasts — into a tryout with the station, turned that into fill-in work, was paired with Ryan Covey at night and then moved into a morning show slot — all in less than five years.
All the new groups will officially begin together next Monday.
***
The collective ears of the San Jose Earthquakes soccer team must have been burning following my item in the Sports Lounge last week, detailing the mania that has been the Quakes’ season thus far.
Looks like they’re on an upswing right now as after going winless in 10 games, they are now riding a two-game winning streak. A week after topping LAFC to snap their winless drought, the Earthquakes got an 82-minute, penalty-kick game winner from Any Rios Saturday to beat rival LA Galaxy this past Saturday, rallying from a 1-0 deficit.
With the victory, San Jose vaulted out of the cellar of the Western Conference MLS standings, jumping all the way to the No. 9. They currently sit two points out of seventh place and the final playoff spot with eight games remaining in the regular season.
The Galaxy, which have now lost four straight, sit in 12th — and last place — in the conference table.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
