A brilliant finish to the girls’ varsity game carried over to four turbulent quarters of basketball for the boys in Friday night’s archrivalry quad at Jefferson.
The Grizzlies prevailed both times, with the Jefferson boys’ team rallying in the second half for a 52-49 win over Westmoor. This came on the heels of a girls’ game that saw Jefferson trailing by 9 heading into the fourth quarter, only to finish on a 16-0 run to win it 50-43.
Jefferson girls’ head coach Emmett Whitfield was a sight to behold, hopping along the sideline and fluttering his arms to motion the crowd make some noise in the closing minutes of his game. Not only did the home fans respond in the jam-packed north portion of the arena, they never stopped, as the intensity carried over throughout the boys’ nightcap.
“It was crazy,” Jefferson senior Mason Tran said. “They say the players bring the intensity but really it’s the crowd. The crowd can change the whole game. … It was the same thing last year. It’s always crazy against Westmoor.”
Tran punctuated the fervor, knocking down a clutch 3 with 1:18 to go, giving the Grizzlies (3-1 PAL North, 11-4 overall) a 52-47 lead. It was a gutsy shot by the senior, as Jefferson was 0 for 10 shooting from 3-point range to that point. Tran’s perimeter splash turned out to be the team’s lone 3 of the game.
“My teammates were telling me to shoot the ball if I ever had the chance,” Tran said. “You know, getting the ball to the other guys, they found me this time. Took the shot — it’s good. I trust my teammates and my teammates trust me.”
A fast-paced flurry of bodies flying around the backcourt and post players crashing around with abandon, Westmoor paced the action throughout the first half. The Rams jumped out to leads of 11-4 and 18-11, riding the fiery play of point guard Noah Cote. The senior totaled a team-high 17 points, but Jefferson closed the first half strong to cut the lead to 30-27 at the break.
Then Jefferson forward Miles Solanoy took over in the second half. Solanoy scored a game-high 21 points, including eight in the third quarter, all off action plays. His first three field goals all came in transition, giving the Grizzlies their first lead of the night and adding to it with shifty steal at half court for a quick finish and a 37-32 advantage.
The lead changed four times in the second half, with Westmoor (1-3, 10-7) taking a 48-47 lead midway through the fourth quarter on a fastbreak layup by Cote. But Jefferson forward Will Narvarez fired right back, rebounding his own miss and scoring the put-back to swing the Grizzlies back ahead. Solanoy followed by making the first of 1-and-1 free throws to push the lead to 49-47. Then Tran drilled the 3 that tore the proverbial roof off the joint.
Westmoor had a chance to play spoiler in the closing second though. After Cote scored a sweet dribble-drive layup with an underhand finish, the Rams got the ball back and grabbed on offensive board off a missed free throw. The pass from underneath quickly found Trey Knight along the perimeter with two seconds to play, but the senior’s shot was off the mark.
The win is Jeff’s fourth straight over its rival dating back to 2020-21.
“It’s means (something) very good to us,” Tran said. “Being our rivals, it brings our momentum throughout the rest of the season.”
Jeff girls dominate fourth quarter
Trailing 43-34 heading into the fourth quarter, Jefferson (2-2 PAL North, 7-7 overall) turned up its defensive intensity and overwhelmed Westmoor (2-2, 9-7).
“We’re very capable of going on runs, and we’re very capable of coming back,” Whitfield said.
In terms of the defensive scheme that not only provoked a series of key turnovers, but also took Westmoor completely out of its shooting rhythm: “Let’s put it this way … I’m not going to say anything because it’s our little secret,” Whitfield said.
It was a corner 3 from senior Tau Matavao that turned it into a one-score deficit at 43-40. Then a Jerzey Gallegos jumper followed to draw to within 1. Then a clutch block on defense by Kiara Bernardo-Slugher flipped the court in transition for Gallegos breakaway layup gave Jeff the lead.
From there, there was no looking back.
“I kind of felt like we were down when we were behind, but once we started getting the layups, I started feeling the energy coming back with the team,” Jeff junior Isabella Cardoza said.
With under a minute left, Westmoor got to the free-throw line, still trying to score its first points of the quarter. That’s when Whitfield went to work on the sideline, rallying the crowd right as the Westmoor shooter was about to release the ball.
“It gets in your head,” Matavao said of the tactic. “You get nervous.”
And the Grizzlies — both girls’ and boys’ teams — rode the momentum to a rivalry sweep, winning all four quad games, including the two preliminary junior-varsity matchups.
“He always tries his best to get the crowd hyped up for us,” Gallegos said. “I feel like it helps us because we get the momentum up. It gets our head into the game … so we get hyped when it’s loud.”
