Tickets for CCS volleyball events are not available at the box office. Tickets can be purchased online at GoFan.co (not “.com” but “.co”). At the main page, type the name of the school into the search field for the ticket menu.
After suffering just one overall loss this season, the Hillsdale volleyball team is opening the postseason on the road.
The Lady Knights (23-1 overall) boast the best overall record in the Central Coast Section. After capturing the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division championship and earning a spot in the CCS Open Division bracket for the first time in program history, Hillsdale settled for the No. 5 seed in the eight-team bracket.
The Knights open CCS postseason play Saturday at No. 4 St. Francis-Mountain View (17-10) at 11 a.m.
“I was OK with it,” Hillsdale head coach Dwight Crump said. “I was looking at the rankings. … They’re No. 4 and we’re No. 5, but their strength numbers were pretty high. No matter what, I was going to play ’em.”
Meanwhile, San Mateo — the last-place finisher in the PAL Bay — not only qualified for the CCS Division II playoff tournament but will host its opener in the 12-team bracket Saturday. Seeded No. 7, the Bearcats (7-18) will welcome No. 10 Lincoln-SF (18-14) for a 10 a.m. start.
In order to qualify for the CCS playoffs, a team must record a .500 or better record in either league or non-league matches. San Mateo finished with a 1-13 record in PAL Bay Division play but went 6-5 in non-league matches to earn the right to petition for a CCS at-large bid.
The Bearcats helped their cause by beating several playoff-bound teams during the regular season. San Mateo’s lone win in PAL Bay play was against Menlo-Atherton, a CCS Division I qualifier. The Bearcats in non-league play also defeated Terra Nova, a Division IV qualifier, and College Park-Pleasant Hill, which advanced to the North Coast Section playoffs.
“Who they played counts for points,” said Annette Gennaro-Trimble, Aragon head coach and PAL Bay Division representative on the CCS Volleyball Committee. “So, if they play a harder preseason, it’s more points. So, it’s straight points. It doesn’t really matter where you land in league (standings).”
Hillsdale’s only loss was likely the difference between a home and road opener, falling Sept. 18 in the championship match of the Chris Chandler Invitational to host Menlo School. Menlo went on to win the West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division championship and earned the No. 3 seed in the CCS Open Division bracket.
“It would have been nice to play at home in front of our fans, instead of their place in front of their fans,” Crump said.
Hillsdale has plenty of reason for optimism. Senior outside hitters Jessica Dean (4.3 kills per set) and Victoria Vanos (4.1) are among the best attacking combos in the CCS.
The Knights are 0-3 against St. Francis going back to 2010, last falling to the Lancers in regular-season tournament play in 2019.
“St. Francis is a good team,” Crump said. “They’ve got some talented athletes but they’re beatable. If we go out and execute the way we’ve been executing all season … it’s going to be a good match. It’s going to be a fight for us, but my kids are going to be ready for a fight. They wanted the next level, they got the next level, and they’re ready for it.”
CCS volleyball openers
(All games Saturday unless otherwise noted.)
Open Division
No. 6 Sacred Heart Prep (23-4) at No. 3 Menlo School (26-5), 11 a.m.
No. 5 Hillsdale (23-1) at No. 4 St. Francis-Mountain View (17-10), 11 a.m.
Division I
No. 7 Menlo-Atherton (15-17) at No. 10 Fremont (18-9), 7 p.m.
Division II
No. 10 Lincoln-SF at No. 7 San Mateo, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, No. 4 Aragon (14-15) after a first-round bye hosts the winner between No. 5 Lynbrook and No. 12 Pioneer, 7 p.m.
Division III
No. 9 King City (11-15) at No. 8 Westmoor (14-16), 2 p.m.
Tuesday, No. 1 Burlingame (21-6), after a first-round bye, hosts winner between King City and Westmoor, 7 p.m.; No. 6 Capuchino (20-7) at No. 3 Sacred Heart Cathedral (18-14), 7 p.m.; No. 5 Sobrato (17-6) at No. 4 Half Moon Bay (23-5), 7 p.m.
Division IV
No. 11 Design Tech (7-6) vs. No. 6 Mercy-Burlingame (11-12) at Serra, 2 p.m.
No. 10 King’s Academy (10-16) at No. 7 Terra Nova (17-9), 11 a.m.
Tuesday, No. 2 Notre Dame-Belmont (15-10), after a first-round bye, hosts winner between King’s Academy and Terra Nova.
Division V
No. 10 Stevenson (14-7) at No. 7 Pacific Bay Christian (13-9), 2 p.m.
No. 8 Nueva School (9-9) at No. 9 Santa Catalina (12-3), 2 p.m.
Tuesday, No. 2 Summit Shasta (25-3) hosts winner between Stevenson and Pacific Bay Christian, 7 p.m.; No. 6 Crystal Springs Uplands (9-11) at No. 3 Notre Dame-Salinas (12-2), 7 p.m.
