After I graduated college, I made it a point to ditch the backpack. As an adult, it was time to put away childish things and move up to the more professional-looking messenger bag.
And that is what I have use throughout my journalism career. For many of my first years at the Daily Journal, my messenger bag was a souvenir that I picked up at the 1999 X-Games in San Francisco. While it was cool to have the X-Games logo on it, it was very basic, with only a couple of pockets.
That, however, was stolen from my carsix, seven years ago. At that point, I figured it was time to upgrade even further. It was time to find one with the right configuration of pockets and compartments, as it essentially serves a portable office — one in which I carry a camera, my scorebooks, score sheets and reporter’s notebooks, pens, and various other bits and pieces that I may need while out in the field.
And I got a perfect one to replace the one that was pilfered. Technically a camera bag, it had just what I was looking for, with just enough space for all my stuff.
I never really thought any more of it — until last week. For more than 20 years, I’ve slung my bags over my shoulder or wore it across my body, depending how far I had to walk. But since the pandemic-inspired lockdown, I’ve had rare occasion, or need, to pull my bag out of the trunk of my car. I’ve, literally, used it twice since March 13, which was the Thursday before sports was shut down in San Mateo County.
Normally, I would not bore you with a story about a a simple bag, but there is a method to this madness. Last week, I had to drop my car off at the shop for a new tire. It had to be ordered, so my car would spend the night at the shop, so I gathered up all that I needed out of the car to take home with me, which included by work bag.
I live about a mile and a half from the tire shop, so I figured I’d walk home to get in some exercise. I swung my bag across my body and began my trek home. It wasn’t more than five minutes before I started to feel a twinge in my hip. I quickly determined that it had to be some kind of ergonomic issue and I would be careful the rest of the walk.
About halfway home, that bag started to weigh on me, which got me to thinking: how much does this thing weigh, anyway? I figured it couldn’t be more than 7, 8 pounds. Maybe 10 at the most if it was fully loaded with laptop and rain gear.
As soon as I got home, I got on the scale — first without the bag and second time carrying the bag. I was way off on my assessment: a whopping 13.6-pound difference with just my everyday-carry stuff. Add in a laptop, umbrella, sweatshirt or jacket and that number goes even higher.
“Holy moly!” I thought. “I’m going to need to get back into bag-carrying shape once the season starts in December.”
Turns out there is a word for walking/hiking with weight on your back: it’s called “rucking.” Turns out, I’ve been rucking for years and didn’t even realize it. It was never any great distance — at the most, I have to walk a quarter of a mile to a stadium or gym. But I never realized how heavy the weight I’ve carried on my shoulders — literally.
***
Menlo-Atherton announced last week that the athletic department has tabbed Aisha Swayzer as the school’s new track and field head coach. Swayzer, who has spent the last 11 seasons as an assistant, replaces Alan Perry, who had led the Bears since 2009.
Swayzer is an Omaha, Nebraska native and was a high school state qualifier in the triple jump and was a state runner-up in the 4x100 relay.
Coming to the Bay Area, Swayzer started her coaching career in 2009 with the Palo Alto Greyhounds Track and Field Club.
“I am excited to take on this role and have the opportunity to continue the great legacy of M-A sports,” Swayzer said in a press release. “With the staff and support system I have, I am positive we can continue the tradition.”
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
