Nothing like a couple of juicy sports rumors to keep sports fans engaged as Major League Baseball hits the All-Star break and NFL training camps slowly begin opening.
A couple weeks ago, Brooklyn Nets and NBA superstar Kevin Durant asked to be traded. Since then, his next landing spot has been hotly debated.
Sunday,Washington Nationals burgeoning superstar Juan Soto Jr. turned down a 15-year, $440-million contract extension and the team said it will now look to trade him.
Naturally, the Golden State Warriors were immediately mentioned as a landing spot for KD, who as we all know, helped lead the Warriors to back-to-back NBA titles before bolting to Brooklyn. Surprisingly, but not surprisingly, the San Francisco Giants were linked to a possible trade for the Nationals’ Soto. Despite never landing the big free agent or making the big trade, the Giants are always linked to big names on the market.
Their contract situations aren’t nearly the same. Durant, just last offseason, signed a four-year $198-million extension, on top of the four-year, $164-million he signed when he first joined the Nets after the 2019 season. Soto, despite turning down Washington’s offer, is still under team control for the next two years after 2022. He signed a $17.1 million contract for 2022 and is eligible for salary arbitration in 2023 and 2024 before becoming a free agent in 2025, when he is still just 26 years old.
To make a long story short, both players are under team control and neither the Nets nor the Nationals have to do anything with either guy if they don’t like the offers they’re getting from other teams.
Regardless of contract status, trading for either player is going to cost a team a lot. A lot of prospects. A lot of developing talent. A lot of draft picks and probably a salary dump of a fan favorite.
What I find ironic is that players, who are under contract and demand a trade, inevitably want to be traded to a contender. But when they get to their new destination, the new team is usually gutted by the trade, many times turning contenders into an also-rans.
The big question the Warriors and the Giants have to ask themselves is: are they willing to give up on a lot of potential to bring in a proven, marquee player?
Of the two local franchises, I think the Warriors would have the best deal to offer, while remaining a championship contender in the immediate future. The Warriors have enough young, rising talent, on top of veteran “name” guys to deal to the Nets who would bring some cachet to Brooklyn now, while the new talent reaches their potential.
The Giants are a different story. I don’t think they are a Juan Soto away from all of the sudden contending for a World Series title — this season. But can you surround the Soto with the Austin Wynns of the world? Thairo Estrada? Yermin Mercedes? Because those are the pieces that will be remain after the Giants flipped all those prospects we’ve been hearing about for the last two, three years. There is no cavalry riding in to be the next group of home-grown talent to take the Giants to the promised land if they make a deal with Washington.
On top of all that, even with a trade, Soto’s still has two years of arbitration and he is going to want a huge contract. He’s already turned down nearly a half-billion dollars. Think about that.
Maybe Brooklyn and Washington take less for these generational talents because if no one is willing to mortgage the future, and Brooklyn and Washington are not willing to move off their demands, Durant and Soto will likely be staying put.
Which I think is the most likely scenario.
