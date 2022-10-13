FRIDAY
PAL BAY
Half Moon Bay (1-1, 5-1) at Menlo School (1-0, 4-2), 3 p.m.
The Cougars were stymied by Sacred Heart Prep last week, 17-7. … The Knights knocked off Aragon, 30-10. … Menlo clipped HMB 47-46 in 2021. … The 7 points scored by HMB was the least since a 24-7 loss to M-A in Week 10 of the 2018 season. … The Menlo offense is averaging 27 points per game. In 2021, the Knights averaged 43. … The Knights are 2-2 in their last four games.
Sacred Heart Prep (1-0, 5-1) at Burlingame (1-1, 3-3), 7 p.m.
The Gators grabbed a 17-7 win over Half Moon Bay last week. … The Panthers were declawed by Menlo-Atherton, 20-7. … Burlingame squeezed out a 22-21 win over SHP in 2021. … The Gators defense is allowing an average of 8.8 points per game. They have given up a total of 27 points in their last four games — combined. … The Burlingame offense is averaging 16.3 points per game. Their season-high output was 31 points in the season opener.
Aragon (0-2, 3-3) at Menlo-Atherton (1-1, 3-3), 7 p.m.
The Dons were dumped by Menlo School 30-10 last week. … The Bears beat Burlingame, 20-7. … This is the first meeting between these teams, on the field, since a 41-0 M-A win in 2018. In 2019, Aragon forfeited. … Aragon has lost 3 of 4. … The Dons have scored 10 points in each of their last two games. … M-A snapped a two-game losing streak with the win over Burlingame. … The Bears are averaging 18.5 points per game over their last four.
PAL OCEAN
Carlmont (0-2, 3-3) at San Mateo (2-0, 4-2), 7 p.m.
The Scots were squashed by Terra Nova 46-22 last week. … The Bearcats barely got past Hillsdale, 27-26. … San Mateo pulled out a 28-21, non-league win over Carlmont in 2021. … Carlmont has two in a row. … The Scots gave up 33 first-half points to Terra Nova last week. … San Mateo has won three straight. … Cameron Palma picked up two passes last week for San Mateo.
Jefferson (0-2, 1-5) at Hillsdale (0-2, 2-4), 7 p.m.
The Grizzlies were stunned by Capuchino 41-34 last week. … The Knights were unseated by San Mateo, 27-26. … Hillsdale posted a 35-12 win over Jefferson in 2021. … The Grizzlies coughed up a 20-0 lead to the Mustangs last week. … Jefferson has lost four in a row. … The 34 points scored was a season high for the Grizzlies. … Hillsdale has lost three straight. … The Knights defense is allowing 21 points per game on the season, but during their three-game slide, they are giving up 29.
PAL EL CAMINO
Sequoia (2-0, 6-0) at Gunn (0-2, 0-6), 7 p.m.
The Ravens ripped Cupertino last week, 40-6. … The Gunn Titans were chopped down by Los Altos, 49-10. … Sequoia thumped Gunn in 2021, 56-28. … Sequoia's average margin of victory this season is 16 points. … Ravens quarterback John Larios accounted for four touchdowns and 152 yards of total offense. Of his eight completions, three went for touchdowns. He also led the team in rushing with 60 yards and another score. … Gunn, which had been shutout in its first five games, finally scored last week.
PAL LAKE
Saratoga (0-3, 2-4) at El Camino (2-1, 3-3), 7 p.m.
The Saratoga Falcons were grounded by South City last week, 49-28. … The Colts were reined in by Woodside, 41-32. … Saratoga has lost three in a row. … In three Lake Division games, the Falcons are averaging 30 points scored. The defense, however, is allowing 40. … El Camino saw its three-game winning streak snapped last week. … Over their last four games, the Colts are averaging 33 points per game.
Mills (3-1, 3-3) at South City (2-1, 3-3), 7 p.m.
The Vikings vanquished Monta Vista 20-14 last week. … The Warriors were whipped by Woodside, 41-32. … Mills beat South City in their last meeting, 34-7, in 2019. … Mills has won three in a row. … The Vikings have won their last three games by a combined 15 points. … Rudolfo Carvalho returned his third kickoff for a touchdown for Mills ast week. … South City has won 3 of its last 4. … In their three wins, the Warriors are averaging 36.3 points per game.
Woodside (4-0, 4-2) at Fremont-Sunnyvale (2-2, 4-2), 7 p.m.
The Wildcats walloped El Camino, 41-32. … The Fremont Firebirds rose up for a 27-7 win over Lynbrook. … Woodside has won four in a row. … In Lake Division play, the Wildcats are scoring an average of 40 points while allowing 16. … Woodside racked up 439 yards of offense last week — a season high. … Fremont ended a two-game losing streak last week. … The Firebirds average 18 yards passing per game, but are rushing for 173.
8-MAN PACIFIC COAST
Crystal Springs (1-0, 3-1) at Pinewood (1-0, 3-1), 3:45 p.m.
The Crystal Springs Gryphons grabbed a 60-48 win over Anzar-San Juan Bautista last week. … The Pinewood Panthers fell 48-52 Cornerstone Christian-Antioch. … Both teams lead the 8-man Pacific Coast League in scoring. Pinewood averages 52.5 points in the wide-open game, while Crystal is second with 50.7.
SATURDAY
WCAL
Serra (3-0, 6-0) at Riordan (1-2, 3-3), 2 p.m.
The Padres pulled away for a 28-7 win over Bellarmine last week. … The Crusaders were crushed by Mitty, 34-13. … Serra beat Riordan 36-6 in 2021. … The Padres have allowed just three touchdowns over the last three weeks. Overall, Serra is allowing an average of 14 points per game. … Since a 59-yard debut, Serra quarterback Maealiuaki Smith is averaging 247 yards passing over his last five games. … Riordan has lost two straight. … Over their last four games, the Crusaders are averaging 12 points scored.
