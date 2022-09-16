FRIDAY
Mountain View (1-2) at Half Moon Bay (3-0), 7 p.m.
The Mountain View Spartans were spanked by Sacred Heart Prep, 41-6. … The Cougars claimed a 49-35 win over Carlmont. … Mountain View is scoring an average of 16 points, while giving up 36. … The Cougars are scoring 40 points per game and allowing a little more than two touchdowns. … The Cougars rumbled for 382 yards on the ground, led by PJ Modena’s 198. QB Liam Harrington and RB Owen Miller combined for 148 yards on 17 carries.
Burlingame (2-1) at Homestead (0-3), 7 p.m.
The Panthers were punished by Sacred Heart Cathedral, 35-7. … The Homestead Mustangs were mauled by King’s Academy, 42-0. … Burlingame beat Homestead 26-13 last season. … After scoring 31 points in their season opener, Burlingame has scored a combined 27 points over the last two weeks. … The Panthers had only 136 yards of offense last week. … Homestead has given up 40 or more points in each of its first three games.
Aragon (2-1) at Milpitas (1-2), 7 p.m.
The Dons were dumped by Lincoln-SJ last week, 32-28. … The Milpitas Trojans trounced Silver Creek, 34-3. … Aragon is scoring an average of 25 points, while allowing 22. … When the PAL-SCVAL merger was proposed, Milpitas tried to join the Blossom Valley Athletic League, but was rebuffed. … The Trojans score an average of 16 points per game, while allowing 20.
Menlo School (2-0) at Freedom-Oakley (0-2), 7 p.m.
The Knights’ game with Amador Valley last week was postponed to Sept. 30. Menlo mauled King’s Academy, 31-6 two weeks ago. … The Freedom Falcons were grounded by El Cerrito, 27-13. … The Knights rushed for 180 yards against King’s, led by Willis Johnson, who had 108 yards and a score on 19 carries. … Freedom is the alma mater of Cincinnati Bengals’ running back Joe Mixon.
Menlo-Atherton (2-0) at Del Oro-Loomis (4-0), 7 p.m.
The Bears had a bye last week. They beat up Elk Grove 40-20 two weeks ago. … The Del Oro Golden Eagles flew past River Valley-Yuba City, 41-6. … In two games, M-A’s Jurrion Dickey is averaging nearly 30 yards a catch on 11 receptions for 321 yards and five scores. … Del Oro was in state championship games in 2016 and 2018.
King’s Academy (1-2) at Hillsdale (2-1), 7 p.m.
King’s Academy crushed Homestead 42-0 a week ago. … Hillsdale held on for a 16-12 win over Los Altos. … These teams last played in 2018, with King’s clobbering Hillsdale, 47-0. … King’s rolled up 353 yards of offense last week. … Hillsdale held Los Altos to 170 yards of offense. … In its two wins, Hillsdale has allowed a total of 12 points.
Santa Clara (1-2) at Carlmont (2-1), 7 p.m.
The Santa Clara Bruins buried Del Mar 60-26 last week. … The Scots succumbed to Half Moon Bay, 49-35. … Santa Clara rolled up 509 yards of offense last week — 277 rushing, 232 passing. … Carlmont QB Jack Wiessinger threw for 239 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-25 passing. … Scots’ RB John Hanna rushed for 150 yards or more for the third straight week.
Cupertino (2-1) at Terra Nova (2-1), 7 p.m.
The Cupertino Pioneers pulled out a 15-12 win over Prospect. … The Tigers were taken down by Seaside, 48-34. … Cupertino has allowed a combined 26 points in its last two games. … Terra Nova rushed for 410 yards on 37 carries last week, averaging 11 yards per carry. Mateo Corona went for 162 yards and four scores on 17 carries. Zachary Perez added 107 yards on just seven carries.
Los Altos (1-2) at Capuchino (1-2), 7 p.m.
The Los Altos Eagles were clipped by Hillsdale last week, 16-12. … The Mustangs were outmuscled by Sequoia, 26-13. … Los Altos has scored a combined 26 points the last two weeks. … In its two losses, Capuchino is averaging 17 points.
Sequoia (3-0) at Jefferson (1-2), 7 p.m.
The Ravens rocked Capuchino 26-13 last week. … The Grizzlies were muzzled by South City, 20-18. … Sequoia is allowing less than 12 points per game. … Sequoia QB John Larios completed 9-of-16 passes for 161 yards and four touchdowns. … Jefferson is scoring a little more 21 points per game, but is allowing nearly the same.
San Mateo (1-2) at Gunn (0-3), 7 p.m.
The Bearcats were blasted by Christopher-Gilroy 38-7 last week. … The Gunn Titans were taken down by Palo Alto, 41-0. … After scoring 27 points in a season-opening win, San Mateo has scored just 7 points in its last two games. … The Bearcats had only 97 yards of offense last week. … Gunn has been outscored 144-0 this season.
Woodside (0-2) at Mills (0-2), 7 p.m.
The Wildcats had a bye last week. They lost the Rancho San Juan 48-24 two weeks ago. … The Vikings were vanquished by Alameda last week, 34-23. … Woodside beat Mills 30-8 last season. … Wildcats quarterback Joey Artale had 119 yards of total offense last week. He threw for a score and also rushed for a touchdown. … The 23 points scored was the most for Mills since a 34-33 loss to Yerba Buena in Week 3 last season.
SATURDAY
Modesto (1-1) at College of San Mateo (2-0), 1 p.m.
The Modesto Pirates pillaged their first win of the season last week, 15-7 over Santa Rosa. … The Bulldogs blasted College of the Sequoias, 45-21. … CSM comes into the game ranked No. 3. … Modesto is No. 17. … CSM beat Modesto 32-7 in 2021. … The Bulldogs have scored 45 points in each of their first two games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.