Wednesday is D-Day — Decision Day — for the combining of the of the football programs in the Santa Clara Valley Athletic League and the Peninsula Athletic League.
The Board of Managers of both leagues will meet separately to vote on the proposal, which many are hoping will be in place for the 2022 season.
The merger — which is the best term to use, even though it’s, technically, not a “merger” — would create the newest super league in the Central Coast Section, in which 32 teams will be split into six divisions, based mostly on geography.
While the details on how the teams will be grouped have yet to be released, the general feeling is most coaches, in both leagues, are in favor of the merger. Now it’s up to the BOM of each league to vote it through.
The SCVAL-PAL football merger has been in the works for years, but in 2017, the idea appeared dead, as many coaches and administrators, on both sides, were wary of the move.
Four years later, many of those initially against the move have now come around and see it as the best way to give student-athletes the best football experience they can have.
***
Here’s all you need to know about David Fononga, an offensive and defensive lineman for the Aragon football.
The 6-2, 260-pound senior co-captain went into the 6-A Nor Cal title game against Salesian with a bum left ankle. Despite a pre-game tape job, Fononga battled through the pain all game long.
Four times Fononga was slow in getting up following a play before hobbling off in frustration. All it means is that Fononga kept going out there, bad ankle be damned. There were a couple times when, after recovering, he started back out onto the field, only to have the coaching staff stop him to protect him from himself.
You could tell what Fononga meant to the Dons as, during my postgame interview with head coach Steve Sell, he called over the hobbled lineman to give him a big hug and tell him that he loves him.
***
Early-season high school basketball is usually a series of tournaments held throughout the Bay Area, state and for some teams, out-of-state.
After COVID cancelled all tournaments last season, this year, they’re back.
And you won’t have to go too far to get your hoops fix as there are a pair of top-notch tournaments taking place on the Peninsula. On the girls’ side, there is the 46th annual Jim Soden Girls’ Varsity Tournament, hosted by Terra Nova and the field has a heavy local feel to it. In addition to the host Tigers, Burlingame, Capuchino, Menlo School, Sacred Heart Prep and Woodside Priory will also be competing. Washington-SF and St. Mary’s-Albany round out the field.
The tournament begins Thursday with first-round games at 3:45 p.m. (SHP-SM), 5:15 (Burlingame-Priory), 6:45 and 8:15 (Terra Nova-Menlo). Semifinal and consolation rounds are scheduled for Friday, with the championship game set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
On the boys’ side is the 44th annual Burlingame Lions Club tournament, beginning Tuesday, with the championship game scheduled for Friday.
In addition to host Burlingame, Aragon, Half Moon Bay, Hillsdale and Menlo School are also scheduled to compete, with San Francisco’s Stuart Hall rounding out the field. An Aragon-Menlo match could be interesting as Ben Batory, who led the Dons through the pandemic spring season, was replaced this summer by former head man Hosea Patton. Batory has since taken over the Menlo program.
***
Aragon senior Megan Grant is missing quite a bit of in-class learning the month. Not because of any kind of health reasons, but because of softball.
The ULCA-commit is currently playing with the U18 USA National Team and recently competed in the Junior Pan Am Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, where the US dominated the competition, going 6-0 and outscoring its opposition, 71-0 in winning the gold medal.
Grant appeared in three games. She was 1 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and three walks in a 29-0 win over Colombia. In a 4-0 victory over Puerto Rico, she had only one pinch-hit appearance, coming up empty. In the gold-medal game against Mexico, a 10-0 USA win, Grant was 1 for 1 with a single and walk.
Grant and Team USA are not done. Immediately after the Junior Pan Am Games, the team headed to Peru to take part in the U18 World Cup championship, which began Monday. Grant went 1 for 2 with two RBIs in a 10-0 win over Czech Republic.
***
A couple of former Peninsula polo standouts are now national champions. Sam Untrecht, a junior at Cal and a 2019 Menlo School graduate, was part of a Golden Bears squad that captured the NCAA Division I national championship, downing USC 13-12 in the title game.
Andrew Plaschke, a 2021 Sacred Heart Prep graduate who is in his freshman year at Pomona Pitzer, helped the Sagehens to a Division III national title. The Sagehens needed overtime to top Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, 13-12. Plaschke netted 15 goals and added 2 assists this season.
In the Division III third-place match, John Hopkins topped MIT 11-10. MIT features Miller Geschke, a 2018 Menlo School graduate.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117. To report scores or tips, email sports@smdailyjournal.com
