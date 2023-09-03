For the second straight year, the Serra Padres have knocked off six-time CIF Open Division state champion De La Salle.
The Padres (2-0) dominated on defense Saturday at Freitas Field, shutting out the Spartans 28-0. It marks the first time De La Salle (0-2) has been shut out since 2005 and, with the Concord powerhouse’s loss to Orange Lutheran in Week 1, the team’s first back-to-back losses to start a season since 2004. It’s the first time the Padres have ever won at home against the Spartans.
The high drama came on De La Salle’s first possession of the second half. With Serra taking an 8-0 lead into the break — thanks to a score a minute before halftime; the Padres capped a 16-play, 99-yard scoring drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Maealiuaki Smith to Cole Harrison, followed by a quick-strike two-point conversion run by Nano Latu — the Spartans intercepted at the Padres’ 38 and went on the march.
Senior quarterback Toa Fa’avae dashed 14 yards to set up first-and-goal at the Padres’ 10, but the Serra defense hunkered down. Serra linebacker Danny Niu got in for two key tackles — teaming with Jabari Mann for a second-down stop at the 3, and with Marley Alapati for a third-down stop of no gain — before a clutch fourth-down pass defense by safety Joseph Bey, who stayed step for step with Spartans tight end Drew Cunningham to swat down a pass into the end zone.
De La Salle wouldn’t gain another first down until the final minute of the game, in its own territory with the score out of reach and its second-team offense on the field.
Serra took an unconventional path to scoring 28 points.
After Smith misfired for an interception near midfield with four minutes to go in the third quarter, the Serra defense responded by forcing a three-and-out. The Padres took over on a punt at their own 20, but a big 47-yard pass from Smith to senior Braden Agosta to the Spartans’ 3 set up a 1-yard dive by Mann two plays later to make it 15-0 just 33 seconds into the fourth quarter.
A quick DLS three-and-out set up a Serra field goal, with kicker Thomas Gooch hitting a 28-yarder to make it 18-0 with 6:08 to play. Four plays later, Serra junior cornerback Jermaine Barrett nabbed his first of two interceptions in the quarter to set up another Gooch field goal, this one from 38 yards out to make it 21-0 with 3:10 left.
Serra closed out the scoring two plays later when a Fa’avae pass got tipped up and Barrett intercepted for a pick-6 with a 64-yard return.
Smith enjoyed a fine day leading the offense, completing 18 of 26 passes for 232 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Harrison was his best target, totaling seven catches for 113 yards and a TD.
De La Salle won six CIF Open Division state championships in seven years from 2009-15. Serra, currently ranked the No. 1 team in Northern California, according to Calpreps.com, has advanced to the Open Division state title game in each of the last two years, falling to Mater Dei 44-7 in 2021, and to St. John Bosco 45-0 last season.
