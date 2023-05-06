The College of San Mateo softball team may be the defending state champion, but with only three returning starters, a majority of the 2023 squad are getting their first taste of the postseason this weekend.
The second-seeded Bulldogs opened Northern California best-of-three regional play Friday, hosting No. 15 Santa Rosa and it took a while for CSM to untracked. In fact, the Bulldogs found themselves trailing 1-0 after three innings.
But a spectacular defensive play from shortstop Leila Vasquez in the top of the fourth inning sparked a rally in the bottom of the frame as the Bulldogs went on to beat the Bear Cubs 7-2 in Game 1.
The two teams will be back at it at noon Saturday for Game 2. If a Game 3 is necessary, it will be played about a half hour after Game 2.
“We were on simmer the first couple of innings … and that (play) lit a fire,” said CSM head coach Nicole Quigley-Borg. “[Velasquez] didn’t win the Golden Glove at last year’s state championship tournament for no reason.”
Velasquez appeared to be looking to make up for a throw on which she failed to get to first base in time that allowed Santa Rosa to take a 1-0 lead in the top of second, with the Bear Cub’s Emma Falberg beating out the throw on a bang-bang play.
Velasquez faced a similar situation in the top of the fourth. Again, it was a play involving Falberg, who hit a grounder to Velasquez’s left. The sophomore shortstop went to her knees to backhand the ball and then skipped a throw to first, with Grace Rofii making a long stretch, to get Falberg by half a step for the second out of the inning.
After a routine grounder ended the inning, the fired up Bulldogs got back to their dugout and went to work offensively. Hailey Mesienbach and Gaby Perez drew back-to-back walks to open the inning. Tori Cortez advanced the runners with a sacrifice bunt to bring up Mariah Norris, who laced a shot just inside the third-base bag and down the left-field line for a two-run double and a 2-1 CSM lead, that they would not relinquish.
The Bulldogs all but put the Bear Cubs away with a five-run fifth. Velasquez got that rally started with a single and Vanessa Lang followed with a bunt single to bring up leadoff hitter Lafu Maleapeai. The 2022 women’s state athlete of the year, Maleapeai gave CSM some breathing room with a three-run homer to center to put the Bulldogs up 5-1. Norris drove in her third run of the game with a single and the fifth run of the inning scored on an error on the play for a 7-1 CSM lead.
Santa Rosa added a solo home run in the seventh for their final run.
The offensive rally made a winner of CSM pitcher Siona Halwani, who came on in relief in the third inning for starter Lia Evans. Evans didn’t necessarily struggle during her two-plus innings of work. But the four pitchers who appeared in the game — two for each team — struggled with the home plate umpire’s tight strike zone. Meaning pitchers had to attack batters, which led to a lot of hard-hit balls.
“When you get squeezed, it’s tough. … We had an inability to adjust to the strike zone,” said Quigley-Borg. “You have to adjust. You have to know your defense will work behind you.”
Santa Rosa got to Evans in the top of the second. Maya Weigel-Murphy led off the inning for the Bear Cubs with a single, but Evans retired the next two batters. Carmen Haugen singled to bring up Falberg, who hit a slow roller to Velasquez, just beating the throw at first to drive in Weigel-Murphy with the first run of the game.
The CSM offense, on the other, got off to a slow start. Malepeai led off the bottom of the first with a single and eventually moved around to third where she was stranded. After that leadoff hit, Weigel-Murphy retired the next nine batters in a row before CSM finally got to her in the fourth.
“I think we need to do a better job hitting out of the gate,” Quigley-Borg said. “We have three starters from last year. That’s a lot of turnover.”
