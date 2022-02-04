Just because a game ends in a draw doesn’t mean it’s devoid of the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.
This was most certainly the case with Thursday’s West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division girls’ soccer showdown between Menlo School and Sacred Heart Prep. The neighboring rivals battled to a 1-1 draw at Palatella Field, but Menlo celebrated like it was the victory of the year — and with good reason.
The Lady Knights (5-1-1 WBAL Foothill, 9-4-2 overall) trailed for most of the afternoon after SHP sophomore Molly Tinsley scored her 13th goal of the year in the 14th minute, staking the Gators to a 1-0 advantage. But Menlo saved the dramatics for the 78th minute when fourth-year varsity senior Carolina Espinosa scored a header off a corner kick to inspire a thrill-of-victory celebration in front of the goal.
“If you score a goal late to tie it up, you feel like you won,” Menlo head coach Ross Ireland said.
Not that Espinosa’s equalizer didn’t come with its share of agony, as the senior lunged into the pack with such aggression attempting to connect with the header, she took a headbutt to the face. This put the Knights’ celebration on pause as their leading scorer fell to ground it pain.
“As I was going in, I saw somebody’s head and my mouth just hit the center back’s head,” Espinosa said. “I fell on the ground, everyone cheered, and I didn’t know which team cheered. And my initial thought was: Just as long as I had all my teeth in and the ball went in, that’s really all that matters.”
“All the teeth are in and I’m good to go,” Espinosa said with a big postgame smile.
It took Menlo the entire second half to solve SHP’s midfield, as the Gators (5-1-1, 9-6-2) stacked five players through the middle tier of the field. Sophomores Courtney Carpenter and Ainsley Thornborrow worked in tandem as a persistent wedge as the Gators parked the proverbial bus.
As a result, Menlo’s tactical passing tempo was stifled through the middle. But Espinosa produced several good chances the old-fashioned way, with determination of will and a whole lot of footspeed.
“At this point, towards the end of the game, it’s all about who has it in them, who has the fitness level, who’s ready to go,” Espinosa said. “And I just knew that playing through the middle wasn’t going to work. We had to press hard against their back line. So, any ball I could get, I was going to go, no matter what it took.”
In the 60th minute, Espinosa created a splendid chance around the left side, outrunning a defender toward the west goal for a 20-yard attempt that sailed wide of the goal. Then in the 62nd minute, she took a sharp route around the top of the penalty area and attempted to angle a shot as she turned around the right side, only to have her kick strike a Gators defender square in the head and careen out of bounds to earn Menlo a corner kick.
“And she knows she should probably be sinking those,” Ireland said. “I’m brutal with her. But she certainly is a great weapon, athletically, technically and as a finisher.”
She certainly proved herself a finisher in the closing minutes by barreling into traffic like a madwoman. But Espinosa has a knack for clutch goals, having previously scored a late game-winner Dec. 7 in a 1-0 win over Los Gatos. She also scored a late equalizer Saturday in a 2-2 tie with Sequoia.
And her latest dramatics caused agony for the Gators.
“For them it feels good, for us, it feels like we could have come away with the three points,” SHP head coach Ramiro Arredondo said.
The day started off well enough for SHP, as junior midfielder Sydney Adas played a through ball to Tinsley, who found herself unmarked just inside the 18 and tapped a left-footed shot over the drawn-out keeper.
“I saw a sliver of the goal and I hit it on the goal with my left foot and found it in the back of the net,” Tinsley said. “It was an amazing feeling. Very early on, definitely had some confidence boost up in front of us.”
Then the Gators nearly put the game away with a free kick in the 20th minute. Senior defender Hadley Twichell took aim only to have her attempt hit the post.
The result keeps the WBAL Foothill standings steeped in drama. SHP, Menlo and Notre Dame-Belmont entered Thursday in a three-way tie for first place. With the draw, SHP and Menlo each have 16 points with two league matches to play. Notre Dame-Belmont, with 15 points, has three games left to play — including next Tuesday against Menlo, and a Feb. 15 regular-season finale at SHP.
“[Thursday’s draw] keeps us connected and with a good chance to stay atop the league with the game to come,” Ireland said. “It was a draw, it was a good result when you’re down a goal with minutes to go, of course. I thought it was a fairly solid performance.”
