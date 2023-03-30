The NBA is only a couple weeks from the start of the playoffs and there is one question that has been ongoing all season: What's wrong with the Golden State Warriors?
The team that has won four NBA titles in eight years, most recently winning last season, has struggled to find any semblance of consistency. Tuesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans dominated the Warriors in the first half, before Golden State flipped the tables and used an even more dominant second half to rally from a 20-point deficit and pull out the win.
Will that be the performance to get the Warriors going? Was that the game the team “flipped the switch” that we've all come to expect over the last eight years?
The answer to both is: probably not. The simple fact of the matter is, the Warriors are simply not a championship-caliber team this year. There is no shame in that. Any franchise in any sport would love to be in Golden State's position. But to simply expect a team, Warriors or otherwise, to never to show any regression, or to think they are preordained to make the playoffs, is simply naive.
No matter the names on the back of the jerseys, the 2022-23 Warriors squad is not the same as the 2021-22 team. Every team makes changes every year. Different players get better, others regress and sometimes age catches up. Young guys may not develop on the timeline previously thought and those key free-agent veterans don’t always pan out.
Many people say last year's title was unexpected. That's not what many were saying at the beginning of the year, when the Warriors opened the season 18-2. Late injuries saw the Warriors' stock drop, but once healthy, they stormed to the NBA title.
This year, however, the Warriors' road record alone should indicate this is not the 2022 team. In fact, it's hard to expect much from a team that has less than 10 wins on the road. A roughly .500 record does not inspire confidence, either. As Bill Parcells once said, you are what your record says you are and the Warriors record shows they are a .500 team.
Does that mean the Warriors can’t win a fifth title? No. It just means it’s going to take a lot more work to accomplish that this season.
The biggest takeaway from all of this is that it shows just how difficult it is to win a professional sports championship, basketball or otherwise. If it was so easy, shouldn't the Warriors win the title every year? It shows you how fickle it is to be a successful at the highest level.
As it stands, the Warriors are a half-game away from playing in the play-in tournament, which would require two more wins to qualify for the playoffs. But let's say they do make the playoffs as the No. 6 seed. Is this team primed to make another championship run? I doubt it. But would it suprise me if the Warriors went on some miraculous run and hoisted their fifth Larry O'Brien trophy?
Nope. Wouldn't surprise me at all. Because there is no team in the NBA that knows how to and has more experience in winning championships than the Warriors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.