I want to preface this column by saying I’ve been following the Golden State Warriors for a long time. From the time they were the dregs of the NBA — which was for most of that time — to now being one of the most historic dynasties in NBA history. I followed the team through the desert during the extreme-drought years, which made this run over the last decade-plus so satisfying.
Longtime Warriors fans don’t take for granted four NBA championships in 10 years.
That being said: this year’s version of the Golden State Warriors were who I thought they were. Meaning, a flawed team whose road struggles during the regular season manifested in the Western Conference semifinals, bowing out to the Los Angeles Lakers because they could not win a playoff road game for the first time in 29 playoff series in which they needed to win a road game.
Contrary to what some people are saying, this team was nowhere close to the same team that won the 2021-22 championship. Yes, the core remained the same, but they are a year older. On top of that, the supporting cast did not match up with what the team had last season.
• The Warriors basically lost a roster spot by carrying Andre Iguodala, who barely played the last two seasons. And as far as his status as a non-official “coach,” I didn’t see much development of guys who he should have been coaching up. He announced his retirement over the weekend.
• Curry looked completely exhausted by the end.
• Jordan Poole took a significant step backward in his development.
• Thompson disappeared in the Lakers series.
• Andrew Wiggins had an average playoffs after missing the final two months of the regular season.
• Green was his typical volatile self, but now has more bad games than good.
• Jonathan Kuminga is an enigma and I wouldn’t be surprised if he demands a trade.
• JaMychal Green and the rest of the Warriors bench were a significant downgrade from Otto Porter Jr., Damion Lee and Juan Toscano-Anderson.
And the biggest issue against LA? No one to match up with Lakers center Anthony Davis, who was the best player in the series and completely dominated the Warriors — physically and mentally.
This is what happens when a team puts zero stock in the regular season, did not address multiple issues and spent no time trying to develop the younger players, which shortened their bench significantly. A team that showed no urgency as they continued to lose on the road all season long. It just shows a team can’t trick off the entire regular season and expect to find their game in the playoff.
You hear it a lot in high school athletics: you play how you practice. NBA players don’t actually practice much once the season starts, but the sentiment remains the same: don’t address bad habits? Continue to make them and don’t expect them to magically disappear when the postseason comes around.
As far as flipping that proverbial switch? I truly believe the Warriors tried to turn it on — several times — well before the playoffs. But when they hit the switch, the light bulb simply flickered on and off. I think they knew they were in trouble going into the playoffs and head coach Steve Kerr said as much in his press conference following the Game 6 loss: this team was not a championship team.
At the end of the day, Curry said to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports what I said last month: The Warriors can’t win it every year. Just like Bill Russell’s Boston Celtics, Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls, Magic Johnson’s “Showtime” Lakers and Tim Duncan’s San Antonio Spurs, all good things come to an end.
But I don’t know that this is the end. Granted, they’ll have to work much harder to get back to the top, but I don’t think the Warriors’ championship window is completely closed. Curry is still one of the best players in the NBA, so there is always a chance. But it certainly is no guarantee. Every season and every team is different every year. The 2023-24 NBA season is a new year and the Warriors, most certainly, will be a new team.
Will it be a championship team?
