After a pair of blowout losses to start the season — including a Christmas Day debacle against the Brooklyn Nets — the Golden State Warriors got into the win column (barely) with a last-second win over Chicago Sunday night.
And it was that noted 3-point specialist who gave the Warriors their first win of the season. No, not Steph Curry, but his brother-in-law, Damion Lee, who knocked down a top of the arc 3-pointer with under 2 seconds left to give Golden State a 129-128 victory.
While Lee was the hero, it was Curry who led the way — finally — scoring a game-high 36 points. The Warriors are going to need more of that more often if they are going to make the playoffs. Gone are the days when the bench finished up games in the fourth quarter because Golden State was so far ahead. Instead, the Warriors will need to scratch and claw for everything they get this season.
To be honest, Warriors fans have been spoiled over the last several seasons with the largess of easy wins. Even head coach Steve Kerr has said as much, “It’s not supposed to be this easy” when the Warriors were dominating the NBA from 2015 to 2019.
Last season was an aberration as well, with Klay Thompson out for the year with a knee injury, Kevin Durant traded to Brooklyn and Curry appearing in only a handful of games.
This season, as long as Curry can stay healthy, Golden State will have a chance. But it will look more like Sunday night’s game more than anything you may remember during the back-to-back championship seasons. The Warriors will not have to scramble for every rebound, every loose ball and most importantly, knock down shots when they get good looks. That has been the early-season struggles thus far.
The good news is, it looks like the Warriors hit the jackpot with James Wiseman, the 19-year-old rookie who definitely looks like he belongs in the NBA. So far, he is one of the team’s better 3-pointer shooters (which says a lot about the team’s shooting thus far), but he has also shown some nice moves on the low block, including a lightning-quick spin move that he unleashed against the Bulls for an easy layup.
It won’t always be that easy for Wiseman, however, and he will go through some growing pains. But at least it gives hope for the future and if he can develop throughout the season, Curry remains healthy and in the lineup and if Draymond Green can get his stuff together, the playoffs look like a reachable goal.
But instead of battling for a top playoff spot, I think this year’s team would be happy with just making it into the postseason.
***
The San Jose Earthquakes offseason didn’t get off to a great start, not after the organization traded away one of the most popular players on the team, defender Nick Lima, a Castro Valley native who also played for the now-defunct Burlingame Dragons, who was sent to expansion club FC Austin for cash.
The Quakes received a lot of backlash for that move, but the team countered that and got back on fans’ good side when it announced Christmas Day that the team and MLS’s all-time leading goal scorer, Chris Wondolowski, agreed on a new contract for the 2021 season.
“Wondo” has been the face of the franchise for the last decade and his passion and goal-scoring prowess have made him beloved among the Bay Area soccer community. It certainly helps that he is a Bay Area guy, having grown up in Danville and played his high school and college ball at De La Salle and Chico State, respectively.
He proved once again how clutch he is with his stoppage-time goal against Kansas City in the MLS playoffs this year that sent the game to overtime.
Wondolowski has been the heart and soul of the Earthquakes and it is only appropriate he should get a better sendoff than what 2020 provided. Here’s hoping he gets his proper retirement tour in 2021.
***
The Bel-Mateo Babe Ruth club is looking for new and returning members for the (hopefully) 2021 season. Registration is currently ongoing, with a target starting date of May at the newly renovated Belmont Sports Complex.
Bel-Mateo Babe Ruth is for players from 13 to 15 years old — usually for those who have aged out of Little League.
The regular season runs from May through June, with all-star tournaments beginning in July. Tryouts are tentatively scheduled for February and because of the pandemic, the California Interscholastic Federation has ruled that players can play on both high school and club teams at the same time. Players do not need to live in San Mateo or Belmont to sign up. Cost is $400.
For more information or to register, go to www.belmateobaberuth.com.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
