Looks like the tables are starting to turn at USA Soccer as the men’s national team pool looks stacked, while the women’s national team appears at the end of a generation of success.
Sunday night, the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team, comprised of what would be considered the “B Team,” knocked off CONCACAF giant Mexico 1-0 in the finals of the Gold Cup. Hours later, the US Women’s Olympic Team was relegated to the bronze medal game after falling 1-0 to Canada in the semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics.
At least the Americans have a chance at a medal. The women failed to make the podium at the 2016 games in Brazil, while the men haven’t qualified for an Olympics since the 2000 games.
Both results Sunday/Monday were equally stunning. Any USMNT win over Mexico is cause for celebration, while almost any loss by the USWNT makes the headlines. Nearly four years ago, the players of the USMNT were left with their head in their hands as a 2-1 loss to Trinidad and Tobago prevented the Americans from qualifying from the 2018 World Cup tournament.
The following summer, the USWNT captured its second straight Women’s World Cup with a 2-0 win over Netherlands.
While the women’s team basically stuck with the status quo since 2019, the men’s team went about trying to find the best talent the country had to offer. Seemingly dozens of different names and faces were called into team camps for various friendlies and lower-level tournaments. All the while, the bulk of what will be the core of the national team for years to come was gaining valuable experience playing in Europe’s highest levels: Chelsea striker Christian Pulisic is a household name for soccer fans around the world. While Weston McKennie started for legendary Juventus in Italy’s top division. Dozens of other players are starring in Germany, Spain and France.
The Europe-based players were excused from the Gold Cup prep and tournament to allow them to get ready for the rigors of the European season and the upcoming qualifying matches for the World Cup. In their stead was a group of mostly MLS-based players, with a sprinkling of European-based players who used the Gold Cup as an audition for teams around the world.
Only diehard MLS soccer fans would recognize the names of Gold Cup players like goalkeeper Matt Turner, wing Matt Hoppe or striker Daryl Dike. But some of those guys from the B squad will get a call to national team camp and they could conceivably push some of the more-established national team players for a spot on what is expected to be a World Cup roster.
In addition to just the sheer talent in the national team pool there is one other key element — youth. Contrast that to the women’s Olympic team, which featured almost the same roster as the 2019 World Cup winning team. Great for experience, not so much for age. The women’s Olympic team’s average age is 30.8 years old. Average age of the Gold Cup winning side? Just shy of 25, and that number would have been lower if the likes of Pulisic (22) and McKennie (22) were on the roster.
Megan Rapinoe, Carly Lloyd and Alex Morgan will go down in American soccer history with Michelle Akers, Mia Hamm and Brandi Chastain as names even casual soccer fans will remember.
But who are next generation of stars for the U.S. women’s team? Maybe a more important question: where are they?
For the longest time, the U.S. men’s and women’s soccer teams were at opposite ends of the spectrum. The men struggle every four years in the Olympics and World Cup, while the women have experienced nearly 30 years of success.
But it appears the two teams may be passing each other — the men on their way up and the women on their way down. While the rest of the world appears to have caught up to the USWNT, it seems the USMNT is preparing to join the world’s elite.
