For the first time in modern program history, the College of San Mateo Bulldogs have run the table.
With football records from the California Community College Athletic Association website dating back to 1996, the Bulldogs (5-0 Bay 6, 10-0 overall) became the first CSM team since at least that year to go undefeated, finishing off a 10-0 record in regular-season play with a 45-31 victory over City College of San Francisco Saturday at George Rush Stadium.
All the big ’Dogs got to eat with the offense gaining 473 total yards. Freshman quarterback Luke Bottari returned to action for the first time in two weeks, completing 15 of 31 passes for 257 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Sophomore slot receiver Jermaine Jackson gained 190 all-purpose yards (including seven rushes for 79 yards and a TD, and four catches for 75 and a TD) and freshman running back Darrell Page carried 22 times for 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
Sophomore receiver Terrell Carter and freshman tight end Jason Lloyd added TD catches for CSM.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but CCSF fired back to tie it with 9:45 remaining in the half on a 6-yard scoring run by freshman Jarmar Julien Jr.
CSM got the two-score lead back before halftime though. Jackson gave the Bulldogs the lead when he busted a 53-yard scoring run with 5:44 left in the half.
Then, after getting the ball back quickly — thanks to two big defensive stops by sophomore linebacker Anuanu Toiono — the Bulldogs took over with favorable field position at their own 45 with 3:47 to go. Bottari then connected with freshman receiver Mason Starling (five catches, 84 yards) for gains of 8 and 29 yards before finding Carter for a 6-yard touchdown pass to send CSM into the locker room up 28-14.
CCSF (3-2, 7-3) cut into the lead on its first possession of the second half with a 27-yard field goal by Dominik Soos. But the Bulldogs got the points back.
CCSF got a stop but fumbled the ball away near midfield with Toiono recovering for CSM. Freshman running back Spencer Eugenio then pushed the Bulldogs into scoring position with runs of 10 and 14 yards. Bottari followed with a 25-yard completion to Startling. Then after CCSF bottled up Eugenio for 1 net yard on this final three carries of the possession, Dylan Moghaddam booted a 20-yard field goal to re-up the lead to 31-17.
CCSF turned back around and marched 81 yards on 10 plays with Julien scoring on a 2-yard run. Then CCSF got the ball back near the start of the fourth quarter, but fumbled it away one play later with freshman Iuni Mauga inside the red zone. On the following play, Bottari connected with Lloyd for a 5-yard scoring pass to make it 38-24 Bulldogs.
With 9:35 remaining in regulation, CCSF earned its final score with a 14-yard TD throw from sophomore quarterback Ethan Bullock to sophomore receiver Kenden Robinson Jr. to get within one score at 38-31, then got the ball back after a CSM three-and-out midway through the fourth quarter.
Tuiono got in on two more big stops, though, with the Bulldogs forcing a three-and-out of their own. CSM then marched the offense 88 yards on 12 plays — the drive being sustained when CCSF was flagged for roughing the passer on third down in CSM territory — culminating in a 34-yard scoring run by Page.
Tuiono finished the day with a career-high 16 tackles. In three previous games, he entered Saturday with 13 tackles on the season.
The Bulldogs finish the regular season with the No. 3-ranked defense in the state, holding opposing teams to 242.6 yards per game.
In earning the Bay 6 Conference championship outright for the fourth straight year, the Bulldogs are one of three community college teams in the state to win all 10 of their games this season. One other Northern California team, Pacific 7 Conference champion Foothill College, won its 10th straight Saturday with a 34-3 win over Los Medanos. Southern California powerhouse Riverside City also went 10-0, while Chaffey finishes with a perfect 9-0 record after having its Nov. 2 game with L.A. Southwest declared a no contest.
CSM entered the final weekend of the CCCAA regular-season slate ranked No. 1 in the state. Riverside City was No. 2, Chaffey No. 15, and Foothill No. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.