It’s been 10 years since Tyler Shaw delivered the game-winning hit in Pacifica American’s walk-off victory in the 2013 District 52 All-Stars 11s championship game.
Shaw was a regular starter for the team affectionately dubbed the P-Town All-Stars, including the following year when the green-and-gold finished as runners-up in the 2014 West Regional Majors tournament, coming within one win of reaching the Little League World Series.
A scrappy, middle infielder in those days, Shaw wasn’t exactly known for his offense.
“I was the second baseman, 9-hitter, so the bottom of the lineup,” Shaw said. “Didn’t hit for power. Didn’t hit much at all, actually, but they liked my defense.”
Now, Shaw is the only player from those talent-rich Pacifica American Little League All-Stars teams who is still playing collegiate baseball. A 5-10, 165-pound junior at Claremont McKenna College, Shaw has been hitting plenty on the NCAA Division III circuit for Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.
In his sophomore year of athletic eligibility in 2023, Shaw was an All-Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference first-team selection at shortstop, ranking second for CMS with a .383 batting average as the team’s regular leadoff hitter. It was his second consecutive all-league nod, as he was a second-team All-SCIAC selection as a second baseman in 2022.
With CMS not participating in the 2021 college season due to the COVID pandemic, Shaw emerged as an athletic freshman in 2022 and hasn’t looked back.
“I got a chance early in the year and started out hot, and they never took me out of the lineup after that,” Shaw said.
Shaw’s baseball career has long been surrounded by distracting scenery.
Not only has he been affected as part of the COVID generation — in addition to missing the 2021 season, his senior year at Serra in 2020 was canceled after four games — he was also a freshman when Padres baseball was upended by the sudden midseason resignation of former head coach Craig Gianinno, leading to Chris Houle taking over the program in 2018.
“I’d say [COVID] was weird, but it was kind of an eye-opening experience because you don’t realize how much you need to play the game until you don’t play the game,” Shaw said.
In 2019, Shaw enjoyed his one uninterrupted varsity season, however, his performance didn’t exactly jump off the page. On a team that included his former longtime Pacifica American teammate Christian Falk, as well as soon-to-be Tampa Bay Rays draft signee Drew Dowd, Shaw hit a modest .245 as a junior infielder.
“Honestly, if I had to look back at any time that changed my baseball career, it would probably be my time at Serra,” Shaw said. “Going into my freshman year and having a lot of success … it made a difference to go out there and play every day. And I haven’t really stopped.”
Shaw stayed sharp during COVID by lifting weights and hitting in his neighborhood batting cages at Terra Nova High School. Since seizing a starting job at CMS, he has helped rejuvenate the Division III program. CMS took second place in the SCIAC this season, its best finish since 1997.
The program — composed of a combination of Claremont McKenna College, Harvey Mudd College and Scripps College — hasn’t won a conference title since 1990. CMS came within one game of winning the SCIAC this season, ending the regular season with a three-game series against eventual conference champ La Verne College, but came up short after dropping the May 6 regular-season finale 10-4.
“It was a fun experience going into that series, just a lot of buildup,” Shaw said. “We knew we were making playoffs already. It’s a lot of fun playing for something when it comes down to the last game of the season.”
CMS ultimately went two-and-out in the SCIAC Postseason Tournament, but Shaw is already looking to the future. He is set to return to CMS as an athletic junior in 2024 and has entered the transfer portal for 2025 when he will be eligible to attend grad school.
As for the past, many of his Pacifica American teammates went on to play college baseball, but he is the last man standing — an unlikely career path for the kid who was never known for his bat. Well, almost never. There was that July 10, 2013, evening at Red Morton Park when Shaw lined an RBI single to left field to drive home Spencer Karalius in extra innings with the game-winning, walk-off win 3-2 over Belmont-Redwood Shores to claim the District 52 banner.
“Looking back on it,” Shaw said, “we didn’t know it at the time, but it was some of the most exciting baseball we ever played.”
