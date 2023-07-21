It’s been 10 years since Tyler Shaw delivered the game-winning hit in Pacifica American’s walk-off victory in the 2013 District 52 All-Stars 11s championship game.

Shaw was a regular starter for the team affectionately dubbed the P-Town All-Stars, including the following year when the green-and-gold finished as runners-up in the 2014 West Regional Majors tournament, coming within one win of reaching the Little League World Series.

Pacifica American District 52 11s championship

Pacifica American’s District 52 11s championship team, from left, Christian Falk, Evan Ansarius, Andrew Harkness, Nate Azzopardi, Justice Turner, Chris Rodriguez, Spencer Karalius, Tyler Shaw, Fabi Gutierrez, Shane Hawkins, Jordan Malashus and Trevor Hodges.

