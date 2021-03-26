Fifteen of the 19 high school football teams in San Mateo County have already started their season, with a handful of teams entering Week 3 of their COVID-shortened schedule.
But there are two more schools whose team’s will be making their debuts Friday — Jefferson will be at San Mateo, while King’s Academy will host Sacred Heart Prep in Sunnyvale.
Both game have 7 p.m. kickoffs.
That just leaves Mills and Terra Nova that have yet to begin their seasons. Terra Nova is expected to start a three-game schedule beginning April 2. Mills, on the other hand, is rumored to not be fielding a team this season. The Vikings cancelled their game with South City scheduled for Friday night. A message left for Mills athletic director Tim Keller was not returned.
Both Jefferson and King’s Academy has been affected by the coronavirus, but in different ways. The caution taken by the Jefferson Union High School District kept the Grizzlies, along with Terra Nova, off the football field until March 8.
Since then, Jefferson head coach Sergio Portela Jr. has had to battle with COVID and roster issues.
“Numbers have been spotty,” Portela Jr. said. “We’ve had an occasion where we took COVID tests and (the results) didn’t come back by Sunday, so we had to miss (practice) Monday.”
Portela Jr. said he had some kids opt out for other sports or who had family members who were at higher risk for the virus and chose not to play out of caution.
“With numbers being so low, we’re right above the limit you need to be out there,” Portela Jr. said. “But we’re not going to make excuses. These are the cards we’re dealt.”
King’s Academy head coach Pete Lavorato is also dealing with a small roster for the same reasons Jefferson’s numbers are small. But what the Knights may lack in size they are making up for in passion.
“They’re fired up,” Lavorato said. “I’ve had it happen with teams that are so fired up they can’t do what they’re supposed to do.”
The Knights may be even a little more excited than your typical high school football team as they had to wait an extra week to hit the field. Their season opener was supposed to be last Friday against Mitty, but an assistant coach tested positive for COVID the previous week, forcing King’s Academy to cancel the game with the Monarchs.
“We had to quarantine for 10 days. We didn’t practice at all last week and only returned (this past) Tuesday,” Lavorato said. “We had Mitty down. We had prepared for three weeks for Mitty. Now, we have three days to prepare for [SHP].”
Small numbers, lack of preparation — there are plenty of reasons for both Portela Jr. and Lavorato to look at this season with skepticism. Both coaches wondered if it was even worth it to prepare for a season that, until a few weeks ago, was in doubt, at best.
But the enthusiasm of the players buoyed the coaches’ spirits.
“Some of these guys were going at it on their own off campus before football came back. We had a couple of guys who completely transformed their bodies. It’s a testament to them. They were just finding ways,” Portela Jr. said. “They’re putting their best foot forward. Why wouldn’t we, as coaches, put our best foot forward?”
Lavorato admitted he didn’t think a season would be played and maybe felt he was just going through the motions. But when a season was scheduled and he saw how his players — through thick and thin — kept working, Lavorato knew he had to give as much as his players were.
“The 25 kids I have on this football team, those kids hung in there and stuck it through and that’s what I’m really proud of,” Lavorato said. “If we lose (Friday) night, they’re winners. They stuck it out. They didn’t quit. I respect that a tremendous amount.”
