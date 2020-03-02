Present-day Menlo-Atherton touched on the past and the future in placing two wrestlers on the state podium.
The Lady Bears didn’t enjoy the powerhouse showing they have over the past three years at the CIF Girls’ State Wrestling Championships, but Anna Smith proved a bridge between the golden era of 2017-19 and a role model for the next generation of up-and-comers.
With the top eight finishers taking a place on the state podium, Smith captured sixth place in the 131-pound division, posting a 3-3 record in the tournament. The senior, seeded No. 6, surged into the semifinals with three straight wins last Friday before falling to No. 1 seed Tiera Jimerson, a senior from Northview. Smith then dropped her next two matches to place sixth overall.
Freshman Kiely Tabaldo was M-A’s top placer, taking fifth at 101s. The Central Coast Section championship in the weight class, Tabaldo was seeded No. 6 at the state tourney. She earned three straight victories via decision before falling in the semifinals to No. 2-seed Lizette Rodriguez of James Logan.
Talbaldo dropped her following match but finished the tournament with an 8-0 major decision victory over Turlock senior Hailey Ward in the fifth-place match.
The Bears totaled 30 team points to place 28th. Last season, M-A had its best showing ever with a second-place finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.