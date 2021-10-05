If you’re a fan of San Francisco sports franchises, Sunday was one heck of day — with emotions that ranged from delirium to despair.
There was the euphoria of the Giants winning the National League West Division title on the last day of the regular season, 11-4 over the San Diego Padres. That was followed by a deflating 28-21 49ers loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
The irony of all this was that the Giants weren’t expected to do anything this season, while the 49ers were a trendy Super Bowl contender at the beginning of the season. I think it’s fair to say the 49ers, currently residing in the NFC West cellar with games against 4-0 Arizona and 3-1 LA Rams on the horizon, aren’t going anywhere this year, while the Giants, with a franchise-record 107 wins, is in the mix for a World Series title.
The irony continues. When the 49ers hired Kyle Shanahan as their head coach in 2017, giving him final say on all roster issues, it was like the ascension of the boy king. Shanahan’s dad, Mike, was the offensive coordinator when the team won their fifth Super Bowl title in 1995. He went on to lead the Denver Broncos to back-to-back Super Bowl titles.
The younger Shanahan, who already had a coaching pedigree, was hailed as a “genius” coordinator and the same was expected when he got his first head coaching gig with the 49ers.
When the Giants hired Gabe Kapler to take over Bruce Bochy to begin the 2020 season, there was a lot of grumbling – from both fans and certain media members. Kapler was seen as a “stats guy,” someone who managed with a computer, instead of his gut.
Also working against him was the fact he was a former Los Angeles Dodgers coach and was embroiled in a sexual assault brouhaha involving a Dodgers’ players. Kapler was a guy who many thought spent more time working out than working on his team and had a long way to go to gain any kind of goodwill with Giants fans.
So let me ask: who has done the better job?
Of course, it’s a sarcastic query. Kapler is the toast of the town, while 49ers fans are ready to run Shanahan out of that same town. Kapler appears to have been humbled by his time as Philadelphia skipper in 2018 and 2019, during which time he went 161-163.
Kapler, who was seen as an analytics guy through and through in Philly, seems to have incorporated some old-school, managing-with-his-gut this season and it paid off. In his two seasons with the Giants, Kapler is 136-86.
Shanahan, on the other hand, continues to have some kind of complex where he has to be the smartest guy in the room. He loves misleading the media, as if proving he is better than everyone else.
But then he gets on the field and presents the most boring offense for a guy who is labeled an offensive guru. The 49ers have lost 10 straight at home on Shanahan’s watch, while he is just 31-37 in four seasons and four games.
“Well, he doesn’t have a quarterback he trusts.”
“Injuries have killed the team.”
“It’s not his fault his players can’t produce.”
These are some of the excuses Shanahan fans use when trying to explain why the 49ers, now in Year 5, as to why the team hasn’t been successful the last couple seasons — the Super Bowl appearance in 2020 not withstanding.
My comeback would be: if you’re so good, why can’t you coach up the backups and replacements when injuries hit? (And on a tangent: why do the 49ers seem so much more injury-prone than pretty much any team in the NFL?). The guy has to trust someone at some point and meanwhile, the 49ers are sinking faster than anyone would have expected.
Some of that falls on the fact that Shanahan is the head coach and the de facto general manager, despite John Lynch, officially, holding that title. That means that Shanahan is almost the sole constructor of this offense. Why he would not shore up the 2s and 3 or continue to rely on players with iffy injury histories, is beyond me.
Meanwhile, the Giants had their share of injuries and they didn’t seem to skip a beat. If anyone is a “genius,” it’s Giants’ president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, who grabbed players off the scrap heap or swindled teams that did not understand the type of player they had. Those were turned over to Kapler, who seemingly pushed all the right buttons all season long.
Maybe the 49ers should hire Zaidi and Kapler to replace Shanahan and Lynch?
***
Here’s a couple of interesting NFL tidbits:
• Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady set the new all-time record for passing yards. After Sunday’s night’s win over his old team, New England, Brady has thrown for 80,560 yards — or almost double the number of yards Joe Montana had (40,511).
• In seven seasons, Jimmy Garoppolo has thrown for 8,967 yards. Arizona’s Kyler Murray, who is in his third season, is one yard behind him.
