I woke up Saturday morning, with the intention of doing some house cleaning. I flipped on the television anyway and while surfing through the broadcasts to find some background noise, what do I run across on the MLB Network? A four-episode package of vintage “This Week in Baseball” reruns — the ones narrated by Mel Allen and his famous “How about that?” call. This particular bunch of episodes was the from the 1979 season and it sucked me right in.
Before ESPN became the go-to for sports highlights and well before everything you needed was at your fingertips after a few keystrokes, “TWIB” was IT if you wanted to see baseball highlights from around Major League Baseball. If you were a baseball fan in the mid-1970s to the early ’80s, you watched “TWIB.” If you were a kid and you didn’t have a game or your game was later in the day, you started your Saturday with former Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench on “The Baseball Bunch,” a show in which Bench hung out with a bunch of kids and taught them to play baseball, while also bringing on players from the majors as special guests. This was the lead-in to “TWIB.”
The footage was super grainy on my high-def television screen, but the names were unmistakable — Eddie Murray, Buddy Bell, Ron Guidry, Bruce Sutter. And in one of the highlights I will always remember, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Dave Parker firing a strike to catcher Gary Carter to end the inning during the 1979 All-Star Game.
But the one tidbit I remembered the most from the rerun, which sent me scrambling for my digital notepad on my phone, was this: in 1978, the San Francisco Giants won 42 one-run games, a then-record.
So I brought up the Giants’ 1978 season. Not only did they win 42, they were involved in 69 one-run games, losing 27 — which just goes to show the Giants have been torturing fans for more than 40 years.
Other interesting tidbits from that season:
• 11 walk-off wins, nine walk-off losses
• Finished 89-73 to end up in third place in the National League West, six games behind the division-winning Dodgers
• Jack Clark, a 22-year-old outfielder, led the team in hits (181), home runs (25), RBIs (98) and was second on the team in batting with a .306 average — three points behind a team-leading .309 from Bill Madlock
• The team’s 1-2 punch on the mound was Vida Blue and Bob Knepper. Blue, in his first season after coming over in a trade with Oakland, finished 18-10, while Knepper was 17-11
It’s been a while since I’ve really watched ESPN’s SportsCenter, which has become go-to watching for sports highlights for at least 30 years, but I was glued to the TV watching these old “TWIB” reruns. I cleaned the house during the commercials.
***
A couple weeks ago, I gave a list of sports movies I inevitably stop and watch whenever they are on television.
Since then, I’ve run into a bunch more that I simply had forgotten about, so I figured why not amend my list?
“Caddyshack.” It was a reader who brought this one to my attention and I can’t believe I forgot about it. A classic that will live forever thanks to the range of one-liners in the movie. The reader also mentioned “Bull Durham,” but I’ve never been a big fan of that movie.
Just last week, I caught the championship game of “Bad News Bears,” the Billy Bob Thornton version. I know a lot of die-hard “The Bad News Bears” fans favor the Walter Matheau version from 1976, but I appreciate both. (And yes, those are the proper titles. I looked them up. The 2005 movie did not have the word “The” in the title).
And of course, how could I forget the “Rocky” franchise? The first two — “Rocky” and “Rocky II” — were my favorites. “Rocky III” is right up there as well.
I might as well throw a couple horse-racing movies into the mix, as I’ll stop and watch both “Seabiscuit” and “Secretariat,” arguably the two most famous race horses in history. The good thing is, you always know who wins in the end because, well, history says so.
I’m sure more sports movies will pop into my mind and onto my TV at some point in the future and as long as we’re just chilling at home anyway, I figured I can give you some ideas on how to spend the copious amount of free time some have right now, unfortunately.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.