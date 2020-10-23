As high school sports in the state of California gets closer and closer to the Dec. 14 start set by the state’s governing body, the Central Coast Section has been holding sport-specific meetings to determine how to allot playoff spots.
Each sport’s committee is meeting to discuss adding a by-law that will apply to this season only, addressing the total number of games allowed, how many and which teams and leagues receive playoff bids — either as an automatic qualifier or as at-large entry. These recommendations will eventually be voted on by the CCS executive committee.
“The (girls’) soccer (meeting) was really good. Everyone was kind of on the same page for what we want to try to simplify this year,” said Melissa Schmidt, Sequoia athletic director and girls’ soccer coach who is also on the CCS girls’ soccer and executive committees.
“It was an incredible meeting. I was so pleasantly surprised. … I said there is going to be someone who’s going to fight this tooth and nail and there wasn’t.”
The most notable changes the girls’ soccer committee is proposing, and one that is being used in other sports, is not mandating a minimum number of games played. In previous seasons, a team’s power-point total — which is the number of power points divided by the number of games played — was accrued over the final 18 games of the regular season.
For the 2021 season, the committee proposes no game minimums and that a team’s power-point total will be based just on the games played.
“We’re really worried there will be teams who won’t be allowed to play outside their county and things like that,” Schmidt said. “There are plenty of leagues that play in multiple counties. We just want to make sure that if teams do have a bunch of games canceled for reasons outside their control, they’re not being penalized.”
Schmidt said the Peninsula Athletic League has not told schools and teams that they can not play outside the county, but she believes that will ultimately be decided by counties and school districts.
But she also expects many coaches to try and keep games close to home, anyway.
“We have not been given any restrictions, but I’ve told my coaches to try and schedule (non-league games) somewhat locally,” Schmidt said. “Last year, we went to play in Hollister. What I don’t see is throwing 40 kids on a bus (JV and varsity players) and I’m not going to ask parents to drive their kids to Hollister.”
Schmidt said the number of girls’ soccer teams that receive automatic playoff berths from their leagues and the number of at-large teams will remain the same. But unlike previous seasons during which total power points were used to determine at-large bids, this year the soccer committee will determine the final nine teams into the various playoff brackets.
Schmidt said this is a way to prevent teams and schools from, “gaming the system.”
“People are worried that what might happen is for a team who says, ‘Our points-per-game (average) is really good right now, we won’t play our last three games.’” Schmidt said. “But we have a list of criteria for (at-large) selection and one of those is strength of schedule.”
In other girls’ soccer news, Burlingame, which was demoted to the Ocean Division from the Bay at the end of the regular season, was moved back into the Bay in April following an appeal from the school.
The move initially left a lot of people scratching their heads, however. Not only did the Panthers have a winning record in Bay Division play, they won the CCS Division III title and advanced to the Northern California Division III championship game.
“My biggest argument is, when you look at the history of the Bay Division, you don’t move a Bay team, with a winning record, down (to the Ocean). It just doesn’t happen,” said longtime Burlingame head coach Philip De Rosa.
The PAL, initially, had decided to change the PAL’s division format and go with six teams in each of the Bay, Ocean and Lake. That then put Burlingame in jeopardy because despite a winning record, the Panthers were near the bottom of the Bay Division standings.
Burlingame appealed the decision and the division breakdown has been put back to a 7-6-4 alignment of Bay, Ocean and Lake teams.
A corresponding move involving San Mateo was also reversed. The Bearcats were moved into the Lake from the Ocean, but will play in the Ocean Division again for the 2021 season.
“I understand what they were trying to do (in balancing the divisions),” De Rosa said. “(But moving Burlingame back into the Bay) was the right decision.”
