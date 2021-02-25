For those of you who have enjoyed our daily trip down memory lane with the Daily Journal’s sports archives, you’ll be happy to know that the feature will be coming to an end this weekend.
It’s a joyous decision because it means the Daily Journal sports department has actual games to cover as high school sports continues to slowly come back online. Right now, only cross country, swimming, and girls’ tennis and golf are being played, but football games will be here in a couple weeks and, about a month later, baseball, softball and the rest of the regular springs sports.
It also means the return of Daily Journal sports reporter Terry Bernal, who has taken a sabbatical over the past year.
So while it’s been a blast reminiscing over stories from the past, reconnecting with players and coaches from a generation ago, I certainly won’t miss combing through the massive Daily Journal archives looking for stories every day. Every story in the “from the archives” series was meticulously chosen by yours truly and it was no easy task, taking upwards of 45 minutes every day to finally settle on a choice.
There was one caveat to choosing stories and that was there had to be a picture that went along with the story. That’s where I ran into the biggest issues. Our photos from the first five years of the Daily Journal were inadvertently erased many years ago and, as we have moved our archives to different server hosts, we lost other photos in the transfer.
While it has been enjoyable to look back on what has happened in Peninsula sports over the last 20 years, I’m certainly glad to be moving forward and creating new memories for athletes, teams, schools and high school sports fans.
***
Anyone who followed big-wave surfing knows the name Chris Bertish. The South African charger was among the second generation of surfers to take on the challenges of Mavericks, even winning the Mavericks contest in 2010 on a borrowed board following a 36-hour flight from South Africa.
Bertish, however, has transformed himself into one of the best watermen of his era — one of those athletes who are equally adept using many different types of ocean craft, from surfboards to stand-up paddleboards to wind surfboards.
Bertish has set a number of SUP records and in 2017 became the first man to cross the Atlantic on a stand-up paddleboard completely solo.
Bertish now has another grand plan as he continues to raise money to support education, conservation and sustainability by using a wing foil to “sail” from California to Hawaii in what he is calling the “TransPac Wing Project.”
A wing foil is similar to a wind surfboard in that a sail is used for propulsion. How a wing foil differs, however, is that instead of being attached to a board like a traditional sail, a wing foil resembles a bat wing and is handheld. Coupled with a hydrofoil-equipped board and wing foils can give users the feeling of flight.
Given his history at Mavericks, it seemed a suitable spot for Bertish to begin his latest journey to launch in Half Moon Bay, which he plans to begin June 21. It is expected to take Bertish nearly two months to make the solo trip of 2,750 nautical miles to Oahu — completely unsupported.
Bertish has set up crowdfunding campaign to help defray some of the costs. If you are interesting in more information, you can go to chrisbertish.com or https://igg.me/at/TheTransPacWingProject
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: Nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 650-344-5200 ext. 117. Results and statistics can be emailed to: sports@smdailyjournal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.