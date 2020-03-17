I told my editor-in-chief the other day that the coronavirus is the third time the real world has infiltrated the fantasy world that is sports. The first was Sept. 11, 2001, the second being the air quality concerns from recent wildfires.
Sports were briefly suspended following the terrorist attacks in 2001 and there was much scrambling to keep high school football and volleyball going as smoke choked the state.
And while I won’t use the term “unprecedented” to describe the fallout from the coronavirus, it certainly is the biggest issue I have to deal with in my lifeftime and I suspect it’s the same for most people.
But when all professional sports leagues began to suspend or postpone operations and schools doing the same, it got me to wondering: what do we, as sports editors and sports reporters, do? I still have several pages to fill in the Daily Journal and with a lack of content, how do I continue doing my job?
I realize sports and athletics means a lot to a lot of people. It can be an escape from reality if only for a few hours, so the Daily Journal sports department will still attempt to give you the best local coverage on the Peninsula. In the next couple of weeks, we will present our Winter Athletes of the Season honors. While there won’t be game stories, this is a perfect opportunity to bring you some of those feature stories that always get pushed aside during the school year, as well as how coaches, players and schools continue to deal with the fallout.
We’re also going dig into our archives that go back 20 years to bring readers some of the exciting local action that has happened over the past two decades.
So, keep reading the Daily Journal. Continue to support our advertisers as best you can and we’ll keep bringing you what we can, because even a little bit of a diversion is still better than nothing.
***
With the world gripped in fear over a global pandemic, markets collapsing and entire countries going into lockdown, there is still a certain segment of the sports population in this state who are still bemoaning the cancellation of the state basketball tournament.
I essentially wrote this column last Wednesday, but ended up completely reworking it because I thought maybe it was a little heavy handed. But by the time March 11 ended, the NBA had suspended its season and the dominoes began to fall: MLB, MLS, PGA Tour, all suspended their seasons.
But these high school coaches are still fighting the cancellation of a tournament.
“These kids put their blood, sweat and tears into this,” these coaches, and they’re almost all coaches, write on social media.
“You’ve probably have never even played sports if you think this is OK.”
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Many will never get this chance again.”
To coaches and fans who still believe this: grow up. This is no longer about you or your team.
How about this? Since high school coaches are teachers, why not use this time as a teaching moment? In a day and age when parents do everything for their kids to make sure they aren’t disappointed – participation ribbons and trophies – and continually fight their battles (it’s never Little Johnny’s fault, the coach/teacher doesn’t like him; Little Jane’s private/club coach says she’s going to get a college scholarship), why not use this time to teach these student-athletes that life is not fair and you have to learn to deal with disappointment and adversity in life?
Does a high school basketball championship mean you go to the front of the line to get food and basic necessities to survive? That’s what we’re dealing with. There are so many more important things going on in this world to worry about than who had a high school championship “taken” away.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.