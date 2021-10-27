The top five teams maintain their positions for a third week in California Community College football -- in advance of upcoming league showdowns. College of San Mateo remains No. 1, with six first place votes and 246 points, in the JC Athletic Bureau poll of CCC football coaches after defeating now No. 21 Laney, 52-7. CSM has not lost to a Northern California team since 2018 -- when Laney, en route to the 2018 state championship, beat the Bulldogs in the region playoffs. San Mateo visits No. 8 Diablo Valley Friday in a battle of 2-0 Bay 6 League teams.
No. 2 Ventura turned back Bakersfield, 23-17, and visits No. 14 Allan Hancock on Saturday. No. 3 City College of San Francisco handled San Joaquin Delta, 63-0, and plays at Laney on Friday in a regional (KOFY TV20) and national cable (Next Level Sports) telecast. No. 4 College of the Canyons defeated Hancock, 34-14, and visits co-No. 24 East Los Angeles Saturday. The top four teams are the remaining unbeatens (all 7-0) in the National (state championship) Division. Golden West (6-1), solidly in the No. 5 position, beat Saddleback, 34-3. The Rustlers host San Bernardino Valley Saturday.
JC Athletic Bureau coaches poll
Record Pts. PR
1. CCSM [6] 7-0 221 1
2. Ventura [2] 7-0 212 2
3. San Francisco [1] 7-0 208 3
4.Canyons 7-0 205 4
5. Golden West 6-1 186 5
6. Modesto JC 5-2 165
7. Fresno CC 6-1 163 6
8. Diablo Valley 5-2 162 9
9. Fullerton 5-2 150 12
10. Riverside CC 5-2 146 14
11. San Diego Mesa 5-2 135 7
12. Butte 4-3 115 16
13. American River 4-3 105 18
14. Allan Hancock 4-2 99 11
15. El Camino 4-3 96 8
16. Mt. San Antonio 3-2 93 13
17. Bakersfield 4-3 74 15
18. Contra Costa 6-0 56 19
19. Shasta 4-2 49 23
20. Feather River 6-0 41 24
21. Laney 3-4 34 17
22. Palomar 3-4 30 nr
23. Long Beach CC 3-4 27 nr
24t. East Los Angeles 3-4 23 22
24t. Reedley 4-3 23 21
24t. Sierra 3-3 23 20
Others included: Cerritos 22; Mt. San Jacinto 21; Sequoias 14; Grossmont 12; Foothill 10; Antelope Valley 4; Chabot & Saddleback & San Bernardino Valley, 1 each.
The Top 25 teams in the JC Athletic Bureau’s Poll of California Community College Football Coaches, with first-place votes in brackets, won-loss records, total points (based upon 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote), and previous ranking (PR).
