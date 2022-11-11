The second round of the Central Coast Section team tennis tournament went according to the chalk, as the top eight seeds all advanced to Friday’s quarterfinal matches.
Of those eight, Menlo School (20-5), seeded fourth, was the only San Mateo County team to advance, cruising past Lynbrook (12-2), 7-0.
The other four county schools in the tournament all saw their seasons end.
Menlo-Atherton and Sacred Heart Prep both suffered disappointing 4-3 loss. The Bears (17-7) fell to No. 8 Los Gatos (13-4), while the Gators (15-6) were taken down by No. 7 Monta Vista (16-7).
Carlmont (17-4), which made it to the second round with a 4-3 win against Homestead Wednesday, drew top-seeded Cupertino in the second Thursday, with the Scots dropping a 6-1 decision.
Crystal Springs (9-9) fell 6-1 to No. 5 Los Altos (20-4).
The other seeded teams to advance included No. 6 Evergreen Valley (16-2), which eliminated Palo Alto (8-14), 5-2. No. 3 Harker (10-1) advanced with a 7-0 win over St. Ignatius (18-5), while No. 2 St. Francis (13-4) posted a 6-1 win over Branham (7-8).
