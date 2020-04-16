While the spring sports season has been shuttered and there is still a question about the start of the fall sports year in August because of the coronavirus, that doesn’t mean coaches have stopped coaching — or stopped learning.
Football coaches, especially, have to assume the fall season will be a go and prepare accordingly, knowing that their best-laid plans may go to waste. But that is not stopping them from doing whatever they can now to be ready to go in four months.
“There’s no excuse not to exercise our brains,” said Serra head football coach Patrick Walsh. “We’ll have digital spring ball (practice). We’re going to do our installation plan and make sure the kids know what we do on offense, what we do on defense, just like we always do.”
Between prepping for the new season, keeping in contact with players and making sure everyone is on the same page, it’s also an opportunity for coaches to learn new schemes and tactics, or new coaching methods, they might not otherwise have had time to do in the past. There are coaching courses on the websites of the Central Coast Section, California Interscholastic Federation and National Federation of State High School Association (NFHS) that allow coaches to be better coaches, along with myriad online coaching clinics and coaching sessions.
“I’m enjoying all the studying, but I’m also trying to be realistic,” said Hillsdale head football coach Mike Parodi. “It’s a double-edged sword. I’ve been studying, watching videos … with people from all over the country.
“I’m learning a ton of great stuff — for next year. This year, I think we’ll be much more basic.”
Given the uncertainty of the 2020 football season, Parodi is unsure about what can new information can actually be used this season. That’s why he’s leaning on his assistant coaches to give as much support as they can, as well. Parodi has asked his position coaches to go through the video of games last season and try to find examples of what worked well and what didn’t. Anything that can help prepare the team without actually being on the field.
“We need to find a good collection of good plays of whatever technique. Let’s find five really good pass-rush plays and then five bad ones. … Then we have to figure out a way to best present them,” Parodi said. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do (but didn’t necessarily have the time).”
But as some coaches are finding out, football is not the end-all, be-all for the players. More and more, coaches are realizing that there is so much on high school players’ plates that maybe a respite from football might be welcoming.
“It’s OK to do less football. It used to be a heavy football time at Serra (right now), but we don’t feel like we’re missing that much,” Walsh said. “Eighty percent of our guys are playing other sports. We want to get the program to make runs in December. I’ve learned the hard way, if I’m pushing in January and February, we could be facing burnout in October and November.”
Added Parodi: “The thing we’re coming to find out is, parents are still working. So there are, basically, a bunch of kids who are parents all day long, watching their younger siblings. There’s a lot of real life going on, real-world stuff going on that takes precedent (over high school sports).”
While current coaches are trying figure out their next move, those prospective high school coaches can be proactive now in trying to get all their I’s dotted and T’s crossed to be ready to go when sports starts up again. San Mateo athletic director Jeff Scheller said there is about a dozen steps prospective coaches need to take before they can even step on the field — either as a head coach or a volunteer assistant.
“Yeah, it would be great (for people to start the process now),” Scheller said.
He said if a person really hunkers down and finishes all the things necessary to be cleared, it can take two to three days. But for others, he has to get on them to make sure they complete all the steps.
Overall, the sooner a prospective coach starts the process, the better.
“You can start it (now),” Scheller said. “A lot of the courses are free. There are a couple that you have to pay, but some of the fees are reimbursed (once you start coaching).”
Maybe coaching isn’t your cup of tea. Maybe you’ve been thinking about getting into sports on the other side of the ledger — as an official. Now is the perfect time to start that, as well.
“The best time to do it is in the offseason because we train in the offseason,” said Mac Parfet, who is a longtime football, softball and youth soccer official on the Peninsula.” Typically, at the end of the spring season, we start gearing up for football meetings in June and July. I think we’re going to switch that over to Zoom meetings and do it virtually.”
While there is nothing better than getting out the field and learning the ins and outs of officiating, a lot can still be done in the comfort of your home — like learning the rule book, learning where you need to be and the signals to use. In the business, it’s called “the mechanics” of an official. Parfet said there are online resources that can help indoctrinate new officials, but he also said the biggest thing is adjusting the mindset — you can’t be a fan of the sport while you officiate.
Plus, there is a monetary incentive in officiating. Parfet said a good, dedicated football official can make upward of $1,000 a season. It’s not enough money to live on, but it certainly better than nothing. And given the times, it might be an avenue to make up any monetary shortcomings.
“The last major push we had (in signing up new officials) was when the economy was down,” Parfet said. “More people showed up and said, ‘I think I want to try this.’”
