Alex Booker, Notre Dame-Belmont’s first-year head softball coach, said the expectation was for the Tigers to challenge for a Central Coast Section title in 2023. She was the assistant on last year’s squad that lost 3-0 to Everett Alvarez in the Division I championship game.
With a strong core returning this year, Booker set the bar high and NDB has reached those heights as the Tigers will make their second-straight championship game appearance. Fourth-seeded NDB (14-10) will take on second-seeded North Salinas (12-12) in the CCS Division V championship game at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at San Jose City College.
“(Winning a CCS title) is always the ultimate goal,” Booker said. “It’s pretty tough going from almost winning Division I (in 2022) and coming in (to this season) and trying to do better.”
NDB has won three CCS titles in school history: 1977, 2007 and 2009.
While the season is ending with a crescendo, it was rough in the early going. While the Tigers returned 10 players from last year’s finals appearance, the team had to incorporate a handful of freshmen this season, as well as having to adjust to a new head coach with a different approach to the game.
As a result, NDB lost five of their first eight games to start the season and lost their first two West Bay Athletic League matchups, but the Tigers didn’t panic.
“We had more of an identity challenge than a physical challenge,” Booker said.
After that slow start, however, the Tigers got on a roll. They went on to a 9-5 finish, winning six straight in WBAL play and taking the Foothill Division title.
In the second half of the season, the Tigers stepped up the level of competition, taking on the likes of Hollister, Salinas, Monterey and Alvarez — all of which are playing in CCS championship games Saturday.
While NDB went just 2-4 against those Pacific Coast Athletic League teams, Booker takes solace in the fact that her team was never at full strength in those games.
“I’m excited to come out on Saturday and have everybody ready to go and we have our true, full roster,” Booker said.
That roster includes what every softball or baseball coach wants: strength up the middle in freshman catcher Skylar Loo, returning sophomore pitcher Allison Lui and returning junior shortstop Malaina Alifano.
Lui started the 2022 championship game and Booker said she has taken her game to the next level, in terms of preparation. Lui is 9-5 on the season, with a 3.02 ERA while holding the opposition to a .231 batting average.
“This year, she has really come on to really know the game a lot better,” Booker said. “And she’s expecting a little bit more of herself, as well. She’s doing a good job being a proactive ball player.”
Alifano led the team with a .468 batting average, 36 hits and extra-base hits with 15, including 11 doubles. She was second on the team in RBIs (22) and runs scored (25).
“A lights-out hitter,” Booker said. “She had an opportunity to be great this year and she seized it. … She takes her reps and goes above and beyond.”
And then there is the freshman Loo, who has led a strong contingent of first-year players. She was second on the team with a .413 average, but led the Tigers in RBIs with 24.
“We did some preseason gyms (for freshmen players). … I could tell she would be good, but you don’t know how good,” Booker said. “You talk about kids who just have it, she has it.”
North Salinas comes into the championship game off a sixth-place finish in the Gabilan Division and was one of a handful of teams to make the playoffs with a losing record. The Vikings beat up on No. 7 Gunderson in the first round, 15-0, before eliminating Burlingame 8-2 in the semifinals.
North Salinas has a solid CCS reputation, having won six section championship, but it’s been 20 years since their last title. The Vikings also have six other finals appearances.
