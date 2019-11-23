When Jason Piccolotti was chosen to replace Tim Adams as the head varsity coach of the Terra Nova football team prior to this season, he thought he would simply continue with the wide-open offense Adams had installed and run for the last decade.
“I come from a spread offense background,” said Picolotti, who after starring at Oceana went on to set the single-season passing record at City College of San Francisco in 1994.
And the Tigers started out the season by trying to throw the ball around — without a lot of success.
But then Piccolotti discovered what he had in bruising running back Jalen Camp. Then the defense came along. Suddenly, Piccolotti was playing old-school football.
And it was that style that proved to be successful Friday night. Terra Nova got another huge performance from Camp and the defense pitched a shut out for three quarters as the second-seeded Tigers held off No. 6 Burlingame 14-7 in a Central Coast Section Division III semifinals game in Pacifica.
“We became a running team and a defensive team,” Picolotti said. “I never would have thought our defense would win games. I figured we’d be in (offensive) shootouts.”
With the win, the Tigers move into the DIII finals next week at a time and place to be determined against top-seeded — and Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division rival — King’s Academy. The Knights held off No. 4 Aptos in barnburner, 31-30.
While it was Camp who put Terra Nova (8-4) in position to win, he finished with 203 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries, it was the Tigers’ defense that sealed the deal. Burlingame (6-6) twice had the ball in Terra Nova territory over the final four minutes — including first down at the Tigers’ 19-yard line with 51 seconds to play.
And each time the Tigers forced the Panthers to turn the ball over on downs.
“We thought it would be a close game that would come down to a few plays,” said Burlingame head coach John Philipopoulos. “That hurts. That’s a painful loss. It’s going to sting for a while.”
It was especially hard to swallow considering how the game ended. After Burlingame turned the ball over on downs at the Terra Nova 45 with 1:45 left in the game, the Panthers defense made a stand of their own, forcing a punt attempt on a three-and-out.
The snap was low, however, and it skipped between the punter’s legs. After a scramble, Burlingame recovered the ball at the Tigers’ 19 with just under a minute left and no timeouts.
But now it was Terra Nova’s chance to stand tall on defense and the Tigers did not break.
The Panthers picked up eight yards on a Jordan Malashus pass to Will Ulrich. They were stuffed on a running play and with the clock running, Malashus hit Ulrich again — but not only could he not pick up the first down, he couldn’t get out of bounds.
With time running out, the Panthers lined up and went right up the middle — for no gain as the Terra Nova defense forced the turnover on downs.
“Our defense played extremely well,” Philipopoulos said. “We have to get it done (offensively).”
Early on, the game was shaping up as a repeat of the teams’ first meeting this season — a 29-25 Terra Nova win Oct. 18. Both Camp and his Burlingame counterpart, Lucas Meredith, were up and running early. Camp capped a nine-play, 62-yard scoring drive with a 3-yard run for the first score of the game, a drive in which he accounted for 55 yards.
Meredith, who fumbled following a 13-yard pick up on Burlingame’s first drive, made up for it with a 65-yard bolt to tie the game at 7-all with under a minute left in the first quarter. After picking his way through the line, he stepped out of ankle tackle and motored untouched the rest of the way.
Meredith would finish the game with 160 yards rushing on 14 carries, but that touchdown run was one of the few times Meredith really hurt the Tigers, who did a good job of keeping him in check.
“Every time they gave [Meredith] the ball, I was nervous,” Piccolotti said.
It looked as if Terra Nova had taken the lead again early in the second quarter when Camp, who looked to be stopped at the line of scrimmage, bounced off the wall of humanity, went over the right side and took off down the right sideline for an 89-yard score.
It went for naught, however, as a holding penalty wiped out the play. The Tigers would recover and drive into field goal position, but missed a 40-yard attempt with 1:52 left to play in the half.
Burlingame was content to simply run out the clock, but when Meredith broke off a 48-yard down to the Terra Nova 27, the Panthers were in business.
They, too, had to settle for a field goal attempt, and like Terra Nova, the Panthers also failed with the kick being blocked. The Tigers picked up the loose ball, but were tackled as time ran out to end the half with the game tied at 7.
In the second half, Terra Nova turned to a steady diet of Camp and the Tigers’ defense to keep the Panthers at bay.
“Coming into the start of the season, we went four months without a coach,” Picolotti said, who was hired in April after Adams was let go in January.
“Every week, they’ve gotten better. They’ve improved … every week.”
