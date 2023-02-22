The tiebreaker format in the Central Coast Section Open Division basketball playoffs could loom large.
This marks the second year CCS is utilizing the round-robin pool play format popularized by the Southern Section in past seasons. With each the boys’ and girls’ Open Division tournaments using two pools of four teams, the winners of said pools in round-robin play determines the head-to-head pairing for the CCS championship finals.
In previous seasons, the CCS used a one-and-done format in the Open Division, with losing teams being relegated to a consolation bracket. That is no longer the case.
“It’s difficult to play in consolation games,” CCS commissioner Dave Grissom said. “It doesn’t draw very well. It’s not necessarily super interesting, to be honest.”
As is the case in Pool B of the Open Division boys’ tournament, however, round-robin play could end in a tie between two, or even three teams.
Sacred Heart Prep is the only undefeated team in Pool B. With a 2-0 record, the No. 3-seed Gators travel to No. 2 Riordan Thursday night at 7 p.m. Riordan is 1-1 in the tourney. So is No. 7 Sacred Heart Cathedral, who plays at No. 6 Menlo-Atherton Thursday. M-A at 0-2 can’t contend for the title but can still play spoiler.
“It gives them the sense they’re continuing to play for something,” Grissom said of the pool-play format.
In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker format is a tad confusing.
In the case of a two-way tie, the tiebreaker format is simple head-to-head play. A combination of Riordan defeating SHP, and M-A defeating SHC, would result in a two-way tie between Riordan and SHP, with Riordan advancing.
But in the event of a three-way tie, the lowest combined seed points in head-to-head play would determine the one team to move on to the finals.
In the event of a three-way tie between SHP, Riordan and SHC — meaning, if Riordan defeats SHP, and SHC defeats M-A, leaving all three with 2-1 records in pool play — Sacred Heart Cathedral would advance by virtue of wins over the No. 2 seed Riordan last Friday, and the No. 6 seed, being M-A, resulting in a total of eight; Riordan beat the No. 6 seed, and a win over SHP, the No. 3 seed, would give them nine points; SHP’s first two wins were over the No. 6 and No. 7 seed, resulting in a total of 13.
A win for SHP would make the tiebreaker format moot as the Gators would emerge from the bracket as the only 3-0 team. An SHP win is also the only scenario that would see the Gators advance.
Pool A will have a clear-cut winner as Mitty and Serra meet Thursday night in San Jose, both at 2-0 in the tourney. The winner of that game will play the winner of Pool B for the CCS Open Division championship. St. Ignatius and Santa Cruz are each 0-2 in Pool A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.