Half Moon Bay (0-2) at Carlmont (0-2), 7 p.m.
The Cougars were crushed by San Mateo 34-8. … The Scots are scuffling after dropping a 21-7 decision to Menlo School … HMB is 4-0 against Carlmont in the last four meetings, including a 49-35 win last season. … HMB is 0-2 to start the season for the second time in three seasons. The Cougars started 0-3 in 2021. … Carlmont has four straight, dating to the last two games in 2022. … Scots receiver Daniel Mattioli caught four balls for 131 yards. … Carlmont junior linebacker Sean Chopoff had a sack and fumble recovery. In the season opener, he picked off a pass.
