El Camino (0-3) at Capuchino (3-0), 7 p.m.
The Colts were clobbered by Lincoln-SF last week, 38-13. … The Mustangs mauled Los Altos, 33-7. … Capuchino is 10-5 against El Camino since 2004, including a 42-3 win last season. … El Camino has scored a total of 27 points through three games this season. The 13 points last week was the most so far. … It’s been more than 22 years since Capuchino started the season with three straight wins. … The Mustangs scored a season-high 33 points last week. … Through three games, Cap is averaging just over 24 points per game. More impressive has been the Mustangs’ defense, which has allowed just 26 points, combined, this season.
