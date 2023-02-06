The Serra Padres took second place in the team element and captured three individual championships Saturday at Bellarmine High School in San Jose in the West Catholic Athletic League Boys’ Wrestling Varsity Finals.
Serra senior Rocco Forte topped the podium in the 120-pound division; senior Audie Lennemann took the crown in 152s; and sophomore Andrew Jarrett was the champion in 195s. The Padres will send 13 wrestlers to the Central Coast Section North Division tournament this coming Saturday at Fremont High School in Sunnyvale. The top four placers in each weight bracket earned a CCS bid.
Forte was 3-0 on the day, finishing his run with a third-period pin against Jared Perez of Sacred Heart Cathedral. Lennemann was 3-0, with two decisions, including a 7-3 victory in the championship match against Bellarmine’s Ciaran Lee. Lennemann won via pin in the first period of the semifinals against SHC’s Daniel Harad. Jarrett was 3-0, earning pins in the semis and finals, finishing his day with a first-period pin against Max Oberweis-Manion of St. Francis.
Also placing in the top four to advance to the CCS tourney for Serra:
Second-place finishers — Riley Regan in 132s; Francois Ricard in 182s; and Preston Dixon in 220s.
Third-place finishers — Jorge Avalo in 126s; Elliot Schnelker in 145s; Charles Thompson in 160s; and Collin Delong in 170s.
Fourth-place finishers — Luciano Cano in 106s; Michael Cresson in 113s; and Trevor Wilson in 285s.
Also reaching the podium for Serra was Parry Wong, taking fifth place in 138s.
St. Francis took first place in the team element.
Other individual champions were: Roman Barajas, St. Francis, 106s; Matthew Heydari, St. Francis, 113s; Bryce Luna, St. Francis, 126s; John Paul Payer, St. Francis, 132s; Matthew Luna, St. Francis, 138s; Kai Tengco, SHC, 145s; Tristan Joseph, St. Francis, 160s; Diego Robles, Bellarmine, 170s; Ryden Van Zandt, SHC, 182s; Antonio Cueva, Mitty, 220s; and Tyler Aremu, Mitty, 285s.
