In a TV news story last week about the cancellation of the high school spring sports season, a senior athlete was quoted as saying, “I worked harder this year than ever before.” Or words to that effect. Which got me to thinking: either, one, you didn’t work hard in previous years, or two, it’s a warning to future athletes.
I originally thought this column would be about the former idea, one that initially indicated to me that “working harder than ever” mantra indicated he was not working to his highest level in his previous seasons.
Instead of focusing on a possible negative connotation of the phrase, I decided to use this as a lesson to athletes who still have a high school career remaining. Heed those words, because you want to know you had prepared yourself better than ever in case it all comes to a quick end.
It’s clichéd and total coach-speak, but that doesn’t make it any less true: winning on game day is determined during practice. If you extend that out, being successful in practice is predicated on putting in the work when no one is watching.
Even with the shelter-in-place order entering its third month, there is still work that can be done to prepare athletes for when the season does resume.
Which leads me to the second eye-rolling coaching adage, which may be more important than the previous one: control what you can control. Don’t use an excuse to not be working on something. Coaches will know on the first day of resumed practice who and who has not been bettering themselves, which in turn betters the team.
Can’t go to gym to pump iron? Body-weight exercises are better than nothing. Go online, there are a million workout “hacks” that can usually be done with items around the house. Contact your coaches, they’ll give you suggestions on how to stay in shape at home. If you play football, start digging into the playbook. Want to really impress your coach? Know not only what you have to do on a given play, but know what everyone is supposed to do and where to go on every play.
Watch game film from previous seasons. Watch game film of the best players at your position — high school, college or pros, it’s all available with a few keystrokes or taps of your thumbs. There are all kinds of ways to prepare for your sophomore, junior, senior seasons.
At the same time, you’ll be learning another skill: being resourceful. Learning to improvise, learning to do things a different way, learning to adapt to obstacles. Tools that can easily be used going forward in the game of life.
While it sucks that millions of athletes lost the final months of their senior seasons, don’t let it be a catalyst for not doing everything in your power to be ready for when the season starts up again.
Yan-Jun Sophie Liao, a double-gold sprint champ from College of San Mateo, signed a national-letter-of-intent to compete for the San Jose State track and field team.
Liao, a native of Taipei City, Republic of China and who competes for Chinese Taipei internationally, captured the 100- and 200-meter sprints at the 2019 California Community College state championships on a wet CSM track. She won the 100 with a time of 11.65 with Kierra King of Cerritos coming in second with a 11.91. In the 200, Liao’s time of 24.64 was nearly a half-second faster than King, who clocked a 25.10.
The community college track season, like all other spring sports, was canceled for the year in March because of the coronavirus.
The San Jose State track program was one of the elite programs in the nation, beginning in the 1960s. It earned the nickname, “Speed City” and its claim to fame was Spartans stars Tommie Smith and John Carlos finishing gold-bronze at the 1968 Olympics and lifting gloved fists in the air in silent protest. The Spartans finished third in the nation at the 1969 NCAA outdoor championships.
The track program at SJSU, which initially consisted of just a men’s team, was shuttered in 1988 and was reinstated in 2018. The women’s track and field program was launching in 2015.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
