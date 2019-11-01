FRIDAY
Menlo School (1-3 PAL Ocean, 3-5 overall) at Sequoia (0-3, 3-5), 7 p.m.
The Knights were knocked off by San Mateo 21-10 last week. … The Ravens were wrecked by Half Moon Bay, 42-13. … Sequoia beat Menlo 42-27 in their last meeting during the 2017 season. … Menlo has lost two straight. … The Knights are on their third QB of the season and Elliot Kinder has shown a lot of poise. He completed 12 of 25 passes for 151 yards and a TD last week. This after a 215-yard performance the previous week against Half Moon Bay. … Sequoia has lost three in a row and have scored a combined 29 points over that span.
Carlmont (0-3 PAL Ocean, 3-5 overall) at Half Moon Bay (4-0, 8-0), 7 p.m.
The Scots lost a barnburner to Hillsdale last week, 56-21. … The Cougars chalked up another lopsided victory, beating Sequoia, 42-13. … These teams last met in an Ocean Division game in 2009, a 41-20 HMB win. ... Carlmont has lost three straight and four of five. ... The Scots had 377 yards of offense last week, 216 through the air. ... The 56 points allowed was the most a Carlmont defense has allowed since a 50-15 loss to Sequoia to end the 2016 season. … Sophomore QB William Moffitt accounted for 224 of the Cougars’ 373 yards of offense last week. He led the team in rushing with 122 yards on 11 carries and also completed 7 of 13 passes for 102 yards and three touchdowns.
Capuchino (2-1 PAL Lake, 4-4 overall) at Jefferson (2-1, 5-3), 7 p.m.
The Mustangs whipped Woodside last week, 48-14. … The Grizzlies got past El Camino, 21-14. … Capuchino beat Jefferson 35-28 in 2018. … Capuchino is the only team that still has a chance to knock Mills off the top of the Lake Division standings. The Mustangs need to win their final two games — which includes next week’s season finale against the Vikings. … The Mustangs have won three of their last four games. … The 48 points scored tied a season high for Capuchino. … Jefferson has won two in a row. … The Grizzlies defense has allowed 33 points over their last three games, which includes a 41-0 shutout two weeks ago.
El Camino (1-2 PAL Lake, 1-7 overall) at Mills (3-0, 7-1), 7 p.m.
The Colts were corralled by Jefferson last week, 21-14. … The Vikings were victorious over South City, 34-7. … El Camino dominated Mills last season, 42-26. … The Colts’ defense had another strong outing. Over their last two games, the Colts have allowed an average 13.5 points. … Mills is closing in on its first division title since finishing as co-Ocean Division champs with Menlo School at 6-1 in 2006. The Vikings last won an outright division title in 2003 when they went 7-0 in winning the Ocean Division. … Mills has won five straight. … The Vikings’ defense has allowed total of 21 points over the last three games.
South City (0-3 PAL Lake, 0-8 overall) at Woodside (1-2, 1-6), 7 p.m.
The Warriors were beaten 34-7 by Mills last week. … The Wildcats wilted in a 48-14 loss to Capuchino. … Woodside beat South City 41-6 in the 2018, non-league opener. … South City snapped a five-game scoreless streak with its touchdown last week. … The 34 points allowed was a season low for the Warriors. … Woodside has lost two straight. … The 48 points allowed was the second most scored on the Wildcats this season.
