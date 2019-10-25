FRIDAY
Half Moon Bay (3-0 PAL Ocean, 7-0 overall) at Sequoia (0-2, 3-4), 7 p.m.
The Cougars clubbed Menlo School last week, 54-14. … The Ravens were grounded by Hillsdale, 39-3. … These teams last played each other during the 2016 Ocean Division season, a HMB 41-40 victory. … The Cougars’ run defense was dominant last week, holding Menlo to minus-46 yards rushing. … Offensively, Tristan Hofmann set a new single-game, school rushing record with 363 yards and a new single-game touchdown record with six. … HMB is scoring an average of 40 points, while allowing less than 10. … Sequoia has lost two straight, getting outscored 74-16. … The 3 points scored last week was a season low for the Ravens.
Terra Nova (1-2 PAL Bay, 4-3 overall) at Aragon (0-3, 1-6), 7 p.m.
The Tigers tripped up Burlingame last week, 29-25. … The Dons were decimated by King’s Academy, 44-0. … Terra Nova overwhelmed Aragon last season, 49-7. … Tigers RB Jalen Camp set a school rushing record last week with 319 yards. … Terra Nova snapped a two-game losing streak last week. … The Dons continue to take their lumps. They have scored two touchdowns or more in only two games. … Last week was the fifth time Aragon has scored a touchdown or less and it was the Dons’ third shutout of the season.
Mills (2-0 PAL Lake, 6-1 overall) at South City (0-2, 0-7), 7 p.m.
The Vikings were methodical in a 29-8 win over Woodside last week. … The Warriors were outclassed by Jefferson, 41-0. … Mills wiped out South City 50-0 in 2018, the Vikings’ first win over the Warriors in four meetings dating to 2001. … The Vikings have won four straight. … The Mills defense has allowed double-digit points scored in just two games this season. … During its winning streak, Mills has allowed a total 34 points – 20 of which came in a 33-20 win over Sequoia. … South City hasn’t scored since Week 2. … The Warriors defense has allowed 40 or more points in all seven games this season.
Jefferson (1-1 PAL Lake, 4-3 overall) at El Camino (1-1, 1-6), 7 p.m.
The Grizzlies gobbled up South City last week, 41-0. … The Colts picked up their first win of the season with a 12-6 overtime decision over Capuchino. … Jefferson posted a 28-6 win over El Camino last year. … The Grizzlies rushed for 235 yards last week. … The 41 points scored was a season high for the Jefferson offense. It was the defense’s second shutout of the year. … The Colts got a Josh Mathiesen 15-yard TD pass to Justin Vargas for the winning score. … The El Camino defense then thwarted a Capuchino trick play — a half back pass — to secure the win.
Woodside (1-1 PAL Lake, 1-6 overall) at Capuchino (1-1, 3-4), 7 p.m.
The Wildcats were tamed by Mills last week, 29-8. … The Mustangs were upset in overtime 12-6 by El Camino. … Capuchino beat Woodside in a wild one last year, 59-36. … The Wildcats were held to 154 yards of offense last week. … The eight points scored was the second-lowest output on the season for Woodside. … Capuchino had a two-game winning streak snapped. … The six points tied a season-low for the Mustangs.
SATURDAY
Sacred Heart Cathedral (0-4 WCAL, 0-7 overall) at Serra (4-0, 7-0), 2 p.m.
The Irish were shut out by Mitty 39-0 last week. … The Padres pasted St. Francis, 35-21. … Serra blasted SHC in 2018, 42-0. … The Irish have been outscored in their last two games 100-0. … SHC has scored 14 points or more only three times this season. … Serra has scored 35 or more points in every game this season. … The Padres are beating their opponents by an average of 26 points this season.
