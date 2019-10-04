FRIDAY
Cochrane-Canada (4-1 overall) at King’s Academy (3-1), 7 p.m.
The Cochrane Cobras rebounded from their first loss of the season two weeks ago with a 35-7 win over Springbank Community High. … The Knights drilled Fremont-Oakland, 48-0. … These teams are similar in that they both put up a lot of points. In its four wins, Cochrane is averaging 52 points per game, an average inflated by virtue of a 78-0 in the Cobras’ opener. TKA is averaging 42 points per game. … The defenses are just as stingy. The Cobras allow an average of just over 7 points per game. The Knights are even better, allowing less than 5.
Arroyo Grande (4-2) at Menlo-Atherton (1-3), 7 p.m.
The Arroyo Grande Eagles had a four-game winning streak snapped with a 28-21 overtime loss to Nipomo last week. … The Bears were bashed by Folsom, 49-0. … Arroyo Grande is situated along the Central Coast and play in a four-team division with Paso Robles, Righetti and St. Joseph — both of Santa Maria. … Arroyo Grande play in the Mountain League of the Central Section. … The Eagles are a run-first team, averaging 217 rushing yards. … RB Caleb Tomasin is averaging 177 yards rushing per game and is already over the 700-yard mark for the season. … M-A has struggled offensively since a 55-point outburst in a season-opening win over Bellarmine. Since then, the Bears have scored a total of 33 points in their last three games.
Sequoia (2-2 overall) at North Central-Wash. (0-4), 7 p.m.
The Ravens were ran over by Mills last week, 33-20. … the North Central Indians were shut out last week by Rogers, 30-0. … North Central High is located in Spokane, in Eastern Washington. … Sequoia has been up and down to start the season, winning one, then losing one. … Since opening the season with 176 yards in a win over Woodside, Sequoia RB Simon Talauati has not cracked the 100-yard barrier since. He came close last week, rushing for 96 yards on 20 carries. … As a team, the Ravens are averaging nearly 170 yards rushing per game this season. … North Central has struggled this season. They’ve given up 30 points or more in all of their games and scored a combined 34 points.
