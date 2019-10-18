FRIDAY
TKA (1-0 PAL Bay, 6-0 overall) at Aragon (0-2, 1-5), 7 p.m.
The Knights survived Burlingame last week, 27-20. … The Dons were dominated by Sacred Heart Prep, 62-7. … TKA clipped Aragon in 2018, 27-26. … The 27 points scored was a season low for the Knights. … King’s Academy RB Noah Short provided the punch for the Knights’ offense, averaging 9.6 yards a carry as he rushed for 115 yards on 12 carries — including a long of 77. … Aragon has been held to 7 or less points four times this season. … The 62 points surrendered is the most the Dons have given up in at least 19 years.
Cap (1-0 PAL Lake, 3-3 overall) at El Camino (0-1, 0-6), 7 p.m.
The Mustangs mauled South City last week, 48-0. … The Colts were undone by Woodside, 36-16. … Capuchino rolled to a 24-14 win over El Camino last season. … The Mustangs have won their last two games. … The 48 points scored was a season high for Capuchino. … The shutout was the first for the Mustangs since a 62-0 win over Mills in Week 9 of the 2017 season. … The 16 points scored was the second-highest total for El Camino this season. The Colts scored 34 in a loss to Novato in Week 3. … The Colts are allowing an average of nearly 40 points.
Mills (1-0 PAL Lake, 5-1 overall) at Woodside (1-0, 1-5), 7 p.m.
The Vikings ground out a 19-6 win over Jefferson last week. … The Wildcats picked up their first division win since 2016, beating El Camino 36-16 last week. … Mills got past Woodside in 2018, 27-21. … Mills has allowed 6 points or less in four of its six games. … The 19 points scored was a season low for the Vikings. … Woodside scored a season high last week. … The Wildcats only 199 yards of offense last week, led by RB Josh Peterson, who accounted for 129 of them. … The Wildcats’ defense forced four El Camino turnovers and got an 82-yard kick return for a TD from Maceo Latimer.
Jefferson (0-1 PAL Lake, 3-3 overall) at South City (0-1, 0-6), 7 p.m.
The Grizzlies were grounded by Mills last week, 19-6. … The Warriors were throttled by Capuchino, 48-0. … Jefferson posted a similar result in 2018, beating South City 48-8 in a non-division game. … Jefferson has lost two of its last three. … The 6 points scored a season low for the Grizzlies. … It’s the fourth time this season the Jefferson defense has allowed 20 points or less. Overall, the Grizzlies’ defense allows an average of 14.5 points per game. … South City has been shut out in eight of its last 16 games. … The Warriors scoreless streak has reached 16 quarters — four straight games.
