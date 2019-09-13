FRIDAY
Aragon (0-2) at Cupertino (1-1), 7 p.m.
The Aragon Dons were dominated by San Mateo last week, losing 34-0. … The Cupertino Pioneers were knocked off by Hill, 18-13. … Aragon is off to one of its worst starts in years. The 0-2 record is not as troubling as the fact the Dons have scored only 6 points through two games, while allowing 82. … Through two games, Cupertino has scored 31 points and has allowed 30. … The Pioneers have presented a balance attack so far this season. They are averaging 180 yards passing and 138 per game on the ground.
Menlo-Atherton (1-1) at East-Utah (2-2), 7 p.m.
The M-A Bears were buried by Serra last week, 38-13. … The East Leopards lost a barnburner, falling 57-45 to American Fork-Utah. … This will be the second year in a row M-A will have an out-of-state road trip. The Bears went to Colorado last season. … East is a run-heavy team. Through four games, the Leopards have thrown for just 89 yards. Rushing? The Leopards should go over the 1,000-yard as a team Friday. They enter the game averaging 227 yards rushing per game and have run for 909 yards.
Mission (0-2) at Sequoia (1-1), 7:30 p.m.
The Mission Bears were blasted by Santa Clara last week, 36-12. … The Sequoia Ravens were knocked off by Skyline-Oakland, 16-12. … Mission topped Sequoia 31-14 last season. … The Bears finished third in the San Francisco AAA league with a 6-4 record in 2018. … The Bears have been outscored 71-19 through two games in 2019. … The Sequoia defense is off to a solid start in 2019, allowing an average of 16 points through two games.
Novato (2-1) at El Camino (0-2), 7 p.m.
The Novato Hornets stung Albany last week, 40-14. … The El Camino Colts were tamed by Sonoma Valley, 34-14. … Novato has already surpassed last year’s win total. The Hornets went winless in 2018. … Novato broke a 20-game losing streak, beginning with the final game of the 2016 season, when it beat American-Fremont 30-6 in the 2019 opener. … The El Camino offense certainly improved from Week 1 to Week 2. The Colts were shut out 24-0 by San Mateo in the opener two weeks ago, but scored a pair of touchdowns last week.
Balboa (0-1) at Jefferson (1-1), 7 p.m.
The Balboa Buccaneers went on the road to Washington state last week, falling to Crown, 51-0. … The Jefferson Grizzlies mauled Los Altos, 28-0. … Balboa finished middle of the pack in the San Francisco AAA, going 3-2 in league play and 5-4 overall in 2018. The Buccaneers went winless in 2017. … Jefferson is averaging 21 points per game offensively, while the defense allowed 38 in a season-opening loss, but rebounded with a shutout last week.
Prospect (0-2) at South City (0-2), 7 p.m.
The Prospect Panthers allowed only 7 points, but lost 7-0 to Westmont last week. … The South City Warriors were blasted 68-6 by Homestead. … Prospect has shown it can score points, putting up 34 against Gunn-Palo Alto in a season-opening 59-34 loss. … South City has been outscored 108-13 through its first two games.
SATURDAY
King’s Academy (1-0) at Monte Vista Christian (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
The TKA Knights had a bye last week. They opened the season two weeks ago with a 42-7 win over Christopher, 42-7. … The MVC Mustangs opened the 2019 season last week, beating North Monterey County, 40-21. … TKA held Christopher to just 71 yards rushing two weeks ago. … MVC went 5-1 in league play last year, losing in the first round of the CCS playoffs.
