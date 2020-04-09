I get that many people look to sports as an escape from the hum-drum of everyday life. For many, it is there version of “reality television.”
But I don’t understand the all-out drive to get sports back out there playing again, during a time when the world is essentially in a lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s been reported that UFC 249 April 18 will be staged at a California Indian casino — one that is not governed by the rules of the state, circumventing California’s shelter-in-place order and the California State Athletic Commission’s edict of banning all combat sports until the end of May.
Major League Baseball is having discussions about sending all 30 teams to Arizona to play the season beginning in May. The NBA is looking to put on a televised H-O-R-S-E competition as it continues to look at ways to continue its season, while in the NFL, it’s essentially business as usual — for now.
All of this in the hope of mitigating any spread of the virus among players, team personnel and, eventually, fans.
All these events and talks going on when we don’t know what next week will bring, let alone next month. A common refrain among the leaders of these sports is, “Well, the athletes want to play.”
I’m sure they do. It’s their job. But there are millions of people in the United States alone that would love to go back to work. Unlike professional athletes, they don’t have millions of dollars to fall back on to weather this health and economic crisis.
And don’t get me started on the billionaire owners who are simply trying to hoard as much money as they can. It took the actions of the athletes helping out during the crisis before team owners started doing the same.
I think it’s incredibly tone-deaf for professional sports to think that they are so important that they are allowed to do things ordinary citizen cannot do. They’ve already drawn a collective stink eye from people who wonder why pro athletes have such easy access to COVID-19 tests, when regular folks can’t find them and are told wait until they are in dire straits before heading to the hospital.
The leagues will fire back that this is all predicated on player safety. I don’t necessarily buy that. You don’t think that maybe they wouldn’t cut some corners to get games going again?
They say that fans pay the player’s salaries. Without fans in attendance at most of these events — I’m sure the UFC will cram people elbow to elbow in the casino — what’s the point? Just because you can start playing again, doesn’t mean you should.
To me, sports shouldn’t start until the rest of the country is ready to start. Without that, professional sports, especially, will continue to be looked at askance for their preferential treatment.
After all, aren’t we all in this together?
***
We’re already starting to see how the NCAA decision to extend eligibility to those spring sport athletes who had their seasons cut short by coronavirus pandemic is affecting high school seniors, who may be the most affected.
Sacred Heart Prep golfer Finn O’Kelly will be attending the University of California, Santa Barbara in the fall, ostensibly to play for the Gauchos’ men’s golf team.
In the past, it was a cut-and-dry case: coach recruits player, player accepts, player is on the team. But with the NCAA ruling, suddenly there appears to be no open spots on the roster. So now O’Kelly will find himself trying to play his way onto the team his freshman season.
Everyone thinks that the extra year of eligibility most benefits college seniors, many of whom will be playing their respective sport for the last time. The UCSB team has five seniors on the team and there is a chance all five will take advantage of the ruling, leaving five less slots for incoming freshmen.
But the seniors aren’t the only ones who get the extra year. Essentially, all 11 players on the UCSB golf team will return next year in the same class they were this year — so the three freshmen on this year’s team will still be freshmen next season, eligibility wise. So not only would O’Kelly be a true freshman, but be competing with other “freshmen” who already have nearly a year of college development under their belts, giving them a decided advantage in staying on the team.
O’Kelly and other high school seniors in his position do have hope, however, as there has been talk of the NCAA expanding rosters for next year’s spring season to better accommodate incoming freshmen athletes.
If nothing else, O’Kelly, also an avid surfer, will have the opportunity to take advantage of some of the best surf spots the state has to offer.
Nathan Mollat can be reached by email: nathan@smdailyjournal.com or by phone: 344-5200 ext. 117.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.